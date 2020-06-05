While New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her anti-gun Parliament colleagues may be wearing frowns and scratching their heads, us Yank gun owners could have predicted what they recently learned from Radio New Zealand.

Last year, many of us predicted stricter gun controls hastily imposed following a shooting spree at two mosques in Christchurch would neither reduce nor prevent violent crime involving guns. And guess who was right?

According to RNZ, 2019 produced the highest rates of gun-related crime and deaths since 2009 — a continuation of a rise in violence that started in 2018 before the Christchurch mayhem. Ardern and her cronies tried to capitalize on last year’s rampage to turn the pattern around, but evidently, there was no such luck.

RNZ reported the rates of gun-related crime went up 9% last year and the year before. In 2019, the story detailed 3,540 criminal offenders were armed and Kiwi cops seized 1,263 firearms. Also noted, police officers were attacked 13 times by armed perpetrators.

Once again, gun control extremism has only had an impact on honest citizens who would never have committed a crime in the first place. This time, the victims of this misdirected anti-gun activism were New Zealanders, but they’ve got lots of company here in the U.S., where strict gun laws have yet to provide evidence they prevent violent crimes.

Last year’s mosque madness, which claimed 51 lives, was the handiwork of a 29-year-old Australian nutball, who is now charged under the country’s Terrorism Suppression Act of 2002. He’s the first man to ever be charged under that 18-year-old law, according to news agency down under Stuff.

A final report on the shooting by a Royal Commission created to investigate the March 2019 attacks is due July 31.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/416881/rates-of-gun-crimes-and-killings-using-guns-at-highest-levels-in-a-decade

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/121174777/inquiry-into-christchurch-mosque-shootings-granted-second-extension