Making The Case

Hear me out, doubting Thomas and Thomasina. Yes, even the company knows the “old” Taurus reputation is lurking out there like a machete slasher stalking coeds in a B-movie. However, during the last several years, things have changed dramatically for the South American-owned company. A new plant in the United States, a greater emphasis on engineering and quality control, better customer service and a whole new corporate attitude toward producing price-leading but quality guns have turned the nameplate into something worthy of consideration aside from “price point.”

I’ve now got enough experience with the GX4, including a couple of classes, media events and my annual retired cop LEOSA qualification, I’m fairly certain any warts would have come to the surface. The gun is smaller than my retirement account, holds more rounds of 9mm than you should reasonably need, and after a year of day-in, day-out testing, has functioned nearly flawlessly. My GX4 is wearing a green Holosun optic, and these tired old eyes are now shooting better than they have in years.

And, best of all, the trigger is arguably one of the best on the market for a micro 9mm. In fact, another instructor, after finishing up spouting his standard-issue load of Taurus derision, dry-fired my GX4 and said, “Well, um, I can’t hate that trigger. At all…”