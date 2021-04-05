New Products
June 2021 Issue
590 Paradigm
Buck Knives
The 590 Paradigm was developed as an innovative, clip-carry knife. It has a 3″ drop-point blade made of high-end S35VN steel. OAL is 4.38″; weight 4.8 oz. The 590 utilizes a blade flipper for quick and easy one-hand deployment with the ASAP assisted opening technology. Handles are textured G10 with a Cerakote-coated rotating bolster. Offered in Black or Brown. MSRP: $225. For more info: (800) 326-2825, BuckKnives.com
Slide Spider Grip for Springfield XD-S Mod.2 OSP
ArachniGRIP
ArachniGRIP is offering a Slide Spider Grip for the Springfield XD-S Mod.2 OSP (Optical Sight Pistol). Designed to make slide operation easier, the 3-piece slide grip is designed to work with or without the optional Crimson Trace micro red dot sight. The additional gripping surfaces of the Slide Spider give the shooter added stability and control without risking damage to the optic. The Slide Spider grip is available for most semi-auto pistols. MSRP: $19.95. For more info: (303) 506-7747, ArachniGRIP.com
SLx MD-20 Micro-dot
Primary Arms Optics
Primary Arms Optics has just released the budget-friendly SLx MD-20 Micro-dot. It improves on previous micro dots with an enhanced emitter providing a very bright reticle with a 50,000-hour runtime on medium settings. Part of the SLx product line, the MD-20 integrates new technologies like AutoLive, Primary Arms’ motion-controlled illumination system. The micro dot is housed in a durable aluminum body and features a zero-parallax lens. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: (713) 344-9600, PrimaryArms.com
DR920
Shadow Systems
The Duty-Role 9mm DR920 from Shadow Systems is a working gun for law enforcement, military or anyone who prefers a larger frame and full-length top end. It has a match-grade barrel that’s conventionally rifled, spiral-fluted and comes threaded or unthreaded. The DR920’s slide is designed for manipulation under stress, with directional serrations in front and rear, as well as topside serrations on Elite models. Shadow Systems’ optic cut allows for most brands of red-dot optic to be mounted directly to the slide. MSRP: From $799. For more info: (469) 458-6808, ShadowSystemsCorp.com
C908 Holster
Falcon Holsters
The C908 Holster is the product of decades of experience in holster making, suggestions from field tests and feedback from customers. This compact Kydex and leather belt holster combines comfort and shape stability. Handmade from genuine Italian leather and genuine U.S. Kydex, the C908 will fit your handgun perfectly. It’s easy to mount and stable on the belt because of durable belt loops. MSRP: $74.95. For more info: FalconHolsters.com
Fatal Funnel and Final Destination
Boss Buck
Fatal Funnel and Final Destination are new premium food plot blends from Boss Buck. Fatal Funnel is a high-yield and diverse seed mix for DIY whitetail plots made with a hand-selected blend of clover and chicory. Final Destination keeps bucks browsing all winter with Boss Buck’s sugar beet and turnip seed blend. The company also introduced the Cottonseed Deer Attractant. It creates a long-lasting mineral site so a deer herd will be visiting all season! MSRP: $29.95, $34.95 and $12.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, BossBuck.com
HD 360IR
GunEye
GunEye’s HD 360IR is a remote targeting gun camera with S3 technology. It attaches to the rail of a gun or rifle to capture videos and connect to a user’s smartphone to display real-time imagery. The HD Model 360IR allows you to acquire the target via a phone app while keeping you out of harm’s way. The system combines a camera, night vision, video/audio recording with GunEye’s Secondary Sighting System S3 Technology. MSRP: $389.99. For more info: (321) 626-1184, GunEye.com
Lens Cleaning Wipes
Breakthrough Clean Technologies
Lens Cleaning Wipes from Breakthrough Clean can remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and smudges, without leaving streaks or residue on surfaces. The pre-moistened wipes ensure effective and fast cleaning. They are ammonia-free, biodegradable and can be used on optical lenses, computers, tablets, phones and camera lenses. Also ideal for glass and other surfaces like keyboards. MSRP: $19.95. For more info: (888) 455-5499, BreakthroughClean.com
Daily Deploy 48 Pack
5.11 Tactical
The Daily Deploy 48 Pack was designed with durability, accessibility, functionality and versatility in mind. With a 39-liter capacity, the pack is for civilians and professionals who require their essential gear to be organized and accessible. A side opening gives access to loop-lined compartments, while a rear compartment houses a laptop or hydration system. MSRP: $159.99. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com
Reactor Wireless Trail Camera
Stealth Cam
Stealth Cam’s Reactor Wireless Trail Camera captures quality images and videos and features the latest in wireless data transmission technology. Easy to set up, it provides fast image and video transfer from remote camera locations to anywhere with a network connection. With the Stealth Cam App, users can download photos and videos, manage images, camera functions and more without being on-site. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, StealthCam.com
Bore-Max Bore Foam
Real Avid
Bore-Max Bore Foam from Real Avid is a powerful gun-metal grade foaming solvent that expands and penetrates to dissolve copper and soften powder fouling. Formulated to safely and effectively remove copper fouling in lands and grooves without harsh smelling chemicals. For more info: (800) 286-0567, ReadAvid.com
Heavy Grit
Hogue Inc.
Hogue added the Heavy Grit option to their Wrapter Adhesive Firearm Grip line. Heavy Grit is for those seeking a more aggressive grip texture on their polymer frame pistols. Shooters previously resorted to custom stippling to increase grip and performance but this compromised their firearm’s factory frame. The Wrapter adhesive system is an alternative that will provide superior grip and hold while preserving the original condition of the firearm. MSRP: $14.95 and $9.95 for the DIY. For more info: (800) 438-4747, HogueInc.com
PR2-MIL and PR2-MOA
Leupold & Stevens, Inc.
Leupold & Stevens, Inc. announced the launch of its new PR2 reticle for their Mark 5HD Riflescope Line. Two styles are available: the PR2-MIL and PR2-MOA. Developed with input from top U.S. competitors and professional shooters, the PR2 reticles are designed for long-range speed and precision. The reticles will reduce reticle clutter and speed up performance when shooting long-range precision rifles. MSRP: $1,999.99 for the Mark 5HD PR2-MIL. For more info: (503) 526-1400, Leupold.com
Renegade X
ALPS OutdoorZ
The Renegade X provides water protection and content compression for backcountry adventurers to keep gear dry and secure in any environment. It’s constructed of 70D nylon ripstop with waterproof coating and taped seams. Features include an air-control bottom fabric, strong nylon webbing cinch straps and a roll-top closure with quick-release buckles. The Renegade X is available in Coyote Brown in four sizes. MSRP: $29.99 to $49.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, AlpsOutdoorZ.com