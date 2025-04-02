New Products Gun, Gear,
Holsters May 2025 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2025’s latest.
Binary AR-ELITE
Franklin Armory
Franklin Armory’s Binary AR-Elite trigger comes with interchangeable trigger bows. You may now choose whether you want a curved trigger or a straight flat-faced trigger! Easy to install, it has 4.5 lbs., +/- 0.5 lbs. smooth trigger pull, positive reset on release phase and enhanced buffer springs for flexibility. Works in most AR platforms and calibers including 5.56 NATO, 308 Win, etc. Compatible with most Bolt Carrier Groups (BCG). MSRP: $429.99. For more info: (775) 783-4313, FranklinArmory.com
Chest Rig Nomad
CrossBreed Holsters
The Chest Rig Nomad solves the problem of carrying a handgun comfortably and with easy access while wearing a pack. Based on CrossBreed’s original Chest Rig for pistols and revolvers, the Nomad features three adjustable hook-and-loop straps to secure the system between your backpack’s shoulder straps. It is made of durable black cowhide leather backing or CrossBreed’s popular Founders backing. MSRP: $114.95. For more info: (309) 944-5341, CrossBreedHolsters.com
Walther Magnum Pistol (WMP)
Walther Arms
Walther Magnum Pistol (WMP) epitomizes Walther Arms’ commitment to TEQ (Trigger, Ergonomics, and Quality). Featuring a slide-mounted red-dot optic and an optics-ready slide, the WMP offers best-in-class ergonomics and a patented ambidextrous reloading mechanism — the Quad Release. With an OAL of 8.6″, the pistol has a 4.9″ barrel and comes with two 15-round magazines and two optics adaptor plates. MSRP: $599. For more info: (479) 242-8500 Ext. 7, WaltherArms.com
Pre-Drilled Night Sights
XS Sights
XS Sights now offers Pre-Drilled Night Sights for S&W and Ruger revolvers. These upgraded sights for self-defense make installation quick and easy, without the assistance of a gunsmith. They feature a self-illuminating tritium Glow Dot and are offered for S&W K-Frame, L-Frame, J-Frame and Ruger SP101 revolvers. The front sight has a photoluminescent green or orange dot or reflective brass dot. The tritium center glows bright in low light. MSRP: From $64.99 to $109.99. For more info: XSSights.com
R95 Lever Action
Rossi USA
The R95 Lever Action models maintain the series’ reputation for durability and precision. The R95 lineup now has offerings in these popular cartridges: 44 Mag, .357 Mag, .444 Marlin and .360 Buckhammer. These models feature durable construction, adjustable sights, medium loop lever, soft touch recoil pads, threaded barrel options, tube magazines and integrated sling mounts. MSRP: $1,060.99 for the R95 Lever Action .360 Buckhammer. For more info: (229) 515-8707, RossiUSA.com
ND30B
NEXTORCH
The NEXTORCH ND30B USB-C Rechargeable Electronic Distraction Device or the ND30B is a powerful distraction device. It is designed to deliver intense light and sound for tactical applications. Engineered to meet the needs of law enforcement and military operations, the ND30B utilizes a 360-degree, 11,000-lumen strobe and 130dB audio output to distract and disorient. The ND30B is crafted from aerospace aluminum with a hard anodized finish. MSRP: $319.99. For more info: Nextorch.com
Merino Fishing Hoodie
Whitewater Fishing
The Merino Fishing Hoodie from Whitewater Fishing blends the natural qualities of premium Merino wool, a superfine natural fiber that’s sheared from Merino sheep. The hoodie is made of 83% 18.5-micron Merino wool, 12% nylon, and 5% elastane. The lightweight 120g fabric provides natural thermal regulation, 50+ UPF sun protection as well as moisture-wicking and anti-microbial properties. While the 3-piece hood offers sun protection, it also gives warmth if it gets cold. MSRP: $129.99. For more info: WhitewaterFish.com
Saddle Hunter Midweight Series
ScentLok
ScentLok collaborates with whitetail hunter John Eberhart to develop the Saddle Hunter Midweight Series. Jacket and pants in the series are designed for hunters who prefer to hunt from a saddle. A quiet micro tricot shell paired with a diamond-shaped fleece lining provides warmth and comfort. Carbon Alloy technology controls odor regardless of wind direction. Precip-X coating repels water, mud, ice, and other liquids. MSRP: $179.99 (S-L); $189.99 (2X-3X). For more info: ScentLok.com
Franklin Series
Liberty Safe
Pro Flex is the latest innovation in safe storage solutions. A modular shelving system designed by Liberty Safe, Pro Flex is debuting the redesigned Franklin Series. The improved Franklin Line promotes security, flexibility and the finest American craftsmanship. Pro Flex modular shelving system enhances flexibility, allowing users to customize the safe’s interior to suit your storage needs seamlessly. MSRP: Starting at $2,899. For more info: (800) 247-5625, LibertySafe.com
Range Trainer XD Waterproof Boot
VIKTOS
The Range Trainer XD Waterproof Boot from VIKTOS blurs the lines between tactical tennis shoes and lightweight hiking boots. It is built to crush obstacles and get you there fast. Made of 1060D Nylon water-resistant upper with StormStrike DWR finish, the boot is designed and developed by U.S. veterans. Features include leather heel and toe overlays, waterproof and breathable micropore liners and range-enhanced outsoles. MSRP: $160. For more info: For more info: (800) 597-7179, VIKTOS.com
Hatchet Broadhead
Dead Ringer
Dead Ringer’s two-blade Hatchet Broadhead is engineered for optimal flight and penetration. CNC machined of carbon steel with sharp stainless blades, the rear-deploying Hatchet devastates with a 2″ entrance wound and 2″ exit wound for quick recovery of game. MSRP: $44.99 for a pack of three. For more info: (844) 471-4868, DeadRingerHunting.com
Verse Camo
TUO Gear
TUO gear harnesses the finest materials and technology into a line of outerwear. Comfortable next-to-skin base layers, mid-layers and outer layers work to conquer any conditions Mother Nature throws your way. While most TUO gear is in solid colors, the brand is defined by its proprietary camo pattern. TUO’s Verse Camo applies to many different terrains, from the plains to the sub-alpine zones, then alpine, and above the tree line. MSRP: Jackets from $299.99. For more info: TUOGear.com
Igloo Products
Powder Valley Outdoors
Powder Valley Outdoors expands its offerings with the addition of Igloo Products. For more than 75 years, Igloo has been a name synonymous with keeping cool. From the Playmate cooler dubbed “America’s lunchbox” in 1971 to the first hard-sided cooler made with recycled plastic in 2001, Igloo has continued to innovate. Igloo now boasts a wide selection of bottles, travel mugs, hard- and soft-sided coolers, jugs, ice packs, and more. MSRP: $26.99 for the Igloo Cool 12-qt. Hardside Cooler Red. For more info: PowderValley.com