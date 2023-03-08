New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters May 2023 Issue
LINKed Holster
Bravo Concealment
The LINKed Holster combines Bravo Concealment’s patented Torsion technology with an accessible mag pouch. With just a few screws, a mag pouch and belt clip can be secured to a standard Torsion IWB holster so they can both be carried via appendix carry. MSRP: $70.43. For more info: 956-783-7682, BravoConcealment.com
.308 Win Rifle
Red Arrow Weapons
Red Arrow Weapons is adding to its lineup of .308 models to offer firearms for home defense, sport shooting and hunting. One of them is the .308 Win Rifle with 18″ stainless steel fluted barrel and 15″ M-lok rail in midnight bronze. The RAW .308 models pair the power of the caliber with the company’s sub MOA barrel and the 2.5-lb. single-stage trigger for premium performance. MSRP: $1,691. For more info: (833) 940-0068, RedArrowWeapons.com
Performance Revolver Grips
D&L Sports
Performance Revolver Grips are for shooters who understand handgun shooting. These grips from D&L Sports are for S&W K-L-N Roundbutt Frame Double Action Revolvers. They are designed to make the S&W DA revolver point properly and align the sights with the target when the shooter has a locked wrist hold on the revolver. Unlocking your wrists and rolling them downward will no longer be needed to align the sights with the target. The PR grips allow shooters to keep a strong, locked wrist grip on the revolver. The PRG is for both iron sights and red dot optics. MSRP: $155. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Competitor
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson’s Performance Center M&P9 M2.0 Competitor is built for competition right out of the box. The metal-framed 9mm pistol has a 5″ barrel, an enhanced sear for lighter, crisper trigger let-off and a flared magazine well for fast and efficient reloads. The stainless steel slide is cut for optics and includes a green fiber optic front sight and blacked out serrated rear sight. Available in 10+1 or 17+1 rounds in Tungsten Gray Cerakote or black Armornite. MSRP: $999. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com
Rebel 2.0
Versacarry
The Rebel 2.0 from Versacarry is an IWB holster that’s optics compatible and comes with a mag pouch attached. It has a closed cell foam padded comfort backing and a custom-molded polymer front for a secure fit for both the gun and the magazine pouch. Made of vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather, the Rebel 2.0 will fit many popular firearm models. Its polymer front has an open bottom for threaded barrels. MSRP: $84.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Lights Out
Antler King
Antler King’s Lights Out attracts deer all fall and winter. The annual food plot seed mix was formulated for hunting straight through the late season. It features a blend of cold-tolerant forage oats, turnips and canola that are attractive to deer. MSRP: $29.99 for a 12-lb. bag. For more info: (715) 284-9547, AntlerKing.com
Booner 5-Panel Blind
Maverick Blinds
Now boasting a better design, the Booner 5-Panel Blind provides hunters with 360-degree views. Measuring 75″x72″x75″, the blind has plenty of room for hunting gear as well as a friend. It’s available in three window configurations — all horizontal, all vertical, or a combination of both — with clear or tinted plexiglass windows to accommodate gun, crossbow and vertical bow hunting. MSRP: $949.99 to $1,049.99. For more info: (920) 965-8397, MaverickHunting.com
Hunting Guide Bag
Cupped Waterfowl
Cupped Waterfowl’s line of premium gear for hunters is now available in Mossy Oak’s Bottomland camo. One such gear is the Hunting Guide Bag. The bag is ideal to use in every waterfowl hunting situation. It features a built-in tree hook, shell loops, shell box and thermos holder, and waterproof cell phone pocket. MSRP: $49.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, Cupped.com
Inline Rear Sight Pusher Tools
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces two Inline Rear Sight Pusher Tools for GLOCKs — the DIY Series and GUNSMITH Series. Both are fast, easy to use, and compatible with all GLOCK generations and models, even those with suppressor-height sights and red dot sights. MSRP: $150 for the DIY Series; $200 for the GUNSMITH Series. For more info: (888)744-4880, XSSights.com
Predator 8 Series
Steiner Optics
The Steiner Predator 8 Series hunting riflescopes boasts an 8x zoom to give big game hunters versatile and precise optics. Built on a 30mm tube chassis, the Predator 8 offers optical clarity, a massive field of view and an illuminated reticle with 11 brightness settings. It is fog proof, waterproof and designed to operate at a temperature range of 13°F to +145°F. Predator 8 riflescopes both come with the Steiner E3 second focal plane reticle. MSRP: From $2,069.99. For more info: (888) 550-6255, Steiner-Optics.com
TLR-8 Sub Weapon Lights
Streamlight Inc.
Streamlight Inc. has introduced two TLR-8 Sub Weapon Lights: the TLR-8 Sub, a 500-lumen, weapon-mounted tactical light with red laser, and the TLR-8 G Sub with green laser. Both lights will fit select GLOCK, SIG SAUER, Springfield Armory and many short-railed subcompact handguns. Both lights feature an LED delivering 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters. MSRP: $389.55 for the TLR-8 Sub; $477 for the TLR-8 G Sub. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Custom Builder
Full Range Hanging Systems
Full Range Hanging Systems announces the launch of its Custom Builder for mounting any trophy collection. The strong, durable system can accommodate up to three shoulder mounts to fit any space and can pivot 180 degrees for countless display options. Ideal for whitetail, mule deer, antelope and sheep mounts. MSRP: From $40 to $150. For more info: FullRangeSystems.com
Coldfjall
Code of Silence
Code of Silence introduces the Coldfjall line of hunting clothing. The collection gives hunters cold-weather comfort and concealment without unnecessary bulk or noise. Coldfjall features S18 Visual Silence camouflage with patterns woven into the fabric, not printed on it with ink. MSRP: $240 for the bib in the picture. For more info: (308) 249-7561, CodeOfSilence.com