New Products Gun, Gear,
Holsters July 2025 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2025’s latest.
S&W Model 1854 in .357 Magnum
Smith & Wesson
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. introduces the S&W Model 1854 in .357 Magnum. When the Model 1854 was first introduced, it featured the .44 Rem Mag and then the .45. Now, enthusiasts can enjoy the same smooth lever action rifle in .357 Magnum. Users have the choice of a black polymer and stainless-steel finish or a walnut stock paired with an Armornite finish. Each boasts a 10+1 capacity, a 19 ¼” threaded barrel, and a crisp, smooth action. MSRP: $1,399 for the Traditional Walnut. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com
Wedge EDC
Streamlight
Streamlight’s Wedge EDC series of everyday carry (EDC) flashlights now comes in orange and lime green. The new options offer greater personalization while providing the same compact design and performance. The slim, USB-C rechargeable Wedge provides 300 lumens in constant-on mode and a 1,000-lumen THRO (Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output) mode for a 35-second burst of high intensity light. Compact and portable, the Wedge measures 5.46″ long and weighs just 3.3 oz. MSRP: About $99.99 for the orange and lime. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Pro Series Holsters
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical has introduced the MFT Pro Series Holsters. When carrying a firearm has become the standard, the Pro Series holster gives you the comfort and confidence you need for everyday-carry. Mission First Tactical’s Pro Series IWB is an inside the waistband/appendix holster in both right- and left-hand positioning. A strong neodymium magnet maintains a fully loaded pistol in the holster without any locking devices. MSRP: $89.99. For more info: MissionFirstTactical.com
Cloudstryke Pack 18L
5.11 Tactical
The Cloudstryke Pack 18L from 5.11 Tactical is a sleek and lightweight daypack, ideal for short excursions. With a streamlined design and durable materials, it offers comfort and convenience for any backcountry adventure. Available in Woodland Camo. MSRP: $65. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com
Trijicon MRO
Trijicon
The Trijicon MRO SD delivers the same toughness as the original Trijicon MRO, plus an upgraded windage, elevation adjustments, and enhanced optical performance that seamlessly pairs with night vision and the Trijicon 3x Magnifier. Choose the red or green 2.0 MOA dot model and experience the next generation of MRO. MSRP: $786. For more info: (248) 960-7700, Trijicon.com
D&L Custom Compact Knife
DLSports
DLSports have a line of custom knives. One of them is the D&L Custom Compact Knife. Made of both carbon and stainless steel, the knife is ideal for skinning and EDC. MSRP: From $200 depending on custom work. For more info: DLSports.com
EDC29
Nitecore
The EDC29 from Nitecore is a flat, rechargeable high performance EDC flashlight. Crafted for everyday carry and tactical applications, the EDC29 boasts 6,500 lumens of brightness and a beam distance of 400 meters. Its sleek design fits comfortably in your hand. Featuring dual two-stage tactical tail switches, the EDC29 offers precise control over On, Off, and Brightness Levels with half or full presses. MSRP: $109.95. For more info: NitecoreStore.com
Ridge Jacket
ScentLok
The Ridge Jacket is part of the midseason range of whitetail apparel. It is made with a combination of premium fabrics to ensure the user’s warmth and comfort. The Ridge Jacket is treated with carbon and silver alloy as well as Fusix to absorb odor and inhibit the growth of bacteria. Offered in three camo patterns. MSRP: 159.99. For more info: ScentLok.com
.338 Caliber Bullet
Northern Precision
The .338 Caliber Bullet is now being made for the 338 Magnum and more. Bullets are in custom weights and styles. Premium hunting bullets are made in bonded core spritzer for nearly 100% weight retention for game taking power. Thin jacket bullets in bonded core are for large and dangerous game. MSRP: $50 for a box of 50; $75 for 50 in heavy bonded core. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
Lilith
TOPS Knives
The name of TOPS Knives’ Lilith comes from the mythical creature Lilith, who has been depicted as a seductress, heroine and the embodiment of female wiles and secrets. It’s a fitting name for such a large, powerful and elegant tool. Lilith has an OAL of 20.63″; its 14″ blade is made of 1095 RC 56-58 steel with a Tactical Gray Powder Coat finish. It comes with black canvas Micarta handles and a black Kydex sheath. MSRP: $425. For more info: TOPSKnives.com
Leather Gun Belt with Ratchet Buckle
FALCO Holsters
The Leather Gun Belt with Ratchet Buckle (K106) is one of four new handcrafted leather gun belts from FALCO Holsters. Made of two-layer classic pre-colored Italian leather, it features a ratchet belt buckle system offering 38 micro-adjustment points across 10″. This belt allows for effortless fine-tuning throughout the day. Hidden polymer core preserves the belt shape. Width is 1.5″ making it ideal for both formal and casual wear. MSRP: $99.96. For more info: FALCOHolsters.com
Vickers Tactical Slide Stop
TangoDown
TangoDown Inc. announces the latest addition to the Vickers Tactical lineup, the Vickers Tactical Slide Stop or Part Number VTSS-005. The VTSS-005 for GEN5 .45ACP/10MM GLOCK models is precision stamped from 4130 chrome moly steel and heat treated with a non-glare black finish. Note: Fits GLOCK GEN5 .45ACP/10MM caliber models released to date: 20, 21, 29, 30. Installation by a Certified GLOCK armorer or gunsmith recommended. MSRP: $32. For more info: [email protected]
Line Extensions
XS Sights
XS Sights now offers Line Extensions for semi-auto, revolvers and lever action rifles. They are available for the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 2.0, J-Frame and K- and L-Frame; COLT Cobra & King Cobra and Viper; TAURUS 856/605 and MARLIN/RUGER 1894 and 336. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
HydroFit Team Mesh Cap
Stay cool, dry, and ready. Condor’s Hydrofit Mesh Team Cap combines water-repellent fabric with laser-cut panels for airflow. For duty or casual wear, the cap is made of advanced hydrophobic fabric that excels in wet environments. With embroidered eyelets and adjustable hook & loop strap on the back. MSRP: $23.95. For more info: CondorOutdoor.com