New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters July 2024 Issue

Taurus GX4 Graphene

Taurus USA

The Taurus GX4 Graphene blends high-performance with the strength and lightweight properties of graphene. Key features of the handgun includes a Serrated Drift Adjustable Steel Rear Sight, White Dot Steel Front Sight, Visual Loaded Chamber Indicator, DLC-Coated Barrel, Gray Graphene Finish, Signature Indexing and more. MSRP: $424.99. Got more info: (229) 515-8464, TaurusUSA.com

Ranger Series

Mammoth Coolers

Available in a variety of styles, the Ranger Series from Mammoth Coolers is the ideal sidekick for keeping food and beverages chilled. Double-walled rotomolded construction and a built-in stainless steel hinge system ensure the Ranger can stand up to anything the outdoors can throw at it. The professional-grade coolers boast a freezer-grade lid gasket and strong rubber lid latches to keep contents cold and secure for days at a time. MSRP: From $224.99. For more info: (816) 295-6321, MammothCooler.com

Freedom X-Defense 357 SIG

Freedom Munitions

The Freedom X-Defense 357 SIG uses a brass case with X-Treme Bullets’ copper plated, 124-grain X-DEF hollow point expanding bullet loaded with premium, low-flash powder. Thoroughly tested in Freedom Munitions’ own ballistics lab, the 124-grain projectile travels at a velocity of 1,350 fps with a 4″ barrel and penetrates 13″ to 15″ into clear ballistic gel. MSRP: $37.90 per box of 50. For more info: (208) 746-3668, FreedomMunitions.com

Foley Mid

5.11 Tactical

5.11 Tactical recently released a wide range of footwear designed to allow users to perform at their best in the gym, on duty, on the trail, or just day-to-day life. One model, the Foley Mid, features improved fit, an updated Vibram Hexgrip outsole for better traction and increased cushioning and comfort with its drop-in X-40 Ortholite footbed. A ballistic nylon upper adds durability. Other models include the Foley Low, A/T Trainer, Max Grip Trainer and more. MSRP: $80 for the Foley Mid. For more info: 511Tactical.com

Cargo Storage Drawers

Pro-gard Products LLC

Pro-gard redefines organized storage with its Cargo Storage Drawers for law enforcement. Available in large and small sizes, these drawers offer efficient equipment and weapon organization. The large version has manual and electronic lock options, ensuring easy and secure access. They enhance safety and efficiency during transport. Crafted from lightweight aluminum with a durable black powder coat finish, the drawers are stackable and easy to install. For more info: (800) 480-6680, Pro-gard.com.

Black Series Tackdriver 5-Pin Bow Sight

Dead Ringer

Dead Ringer announces the launch of its Black Series Tackdriver 5-Pin Bow Sight. Built with a precision-machined aluminum alloy frame, the 5-Pin Bow Sight easily mounts to a Picatinny rail and offers maximum adjustability with 2nd and 3rd axis windage and elevation adjustments. An integrated sight level, sight pins, a fiber housing and rheostat pin light allow for visibility and accuracy even in low-light situations. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, DeadRingerHunting.com

Covert IWB Holster

Versacarry

Versacarry’s Covert IWB Holster stands out with its non-collapsible design, ensuring the holster maintains its structure even when the firearm is drawn. This innovative feature is achieved through an inlaid polymer form wrapped in water buffalo leather. It is optics compatible and available in four sizes to accommodate a wide range of firearms. The Covert has an adjustable cant, a double-ply raised backing and multi-point tension adjustment. For more info: (878) 778-2000, Versacarry.com

Strion 2020

Streamlight

The Strion 2020 is the latest in Streamlight’s line of duty-ready work lights for police, military and first responders. The ultra-bright rechargeable light delivers up to 1,200 lumens and 28,000 candela. It features head and tail push-button on/off switches, a mode select switch for choosing light intensities and a battery status indicator. The Strion 2020 was developed to provide first responders with a powerful tactical tool for use during search, investigative and emergency situations. MSRP: About $215.79. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com

Licos Smart Red Dot Scope

Henrich Technology Co., Ltd.

Henrich Technology’s Licos Smart Red Dot Scope has a built-in range finder. It can accurately identify ranges out to 600 yards. Since all projectiles travel in an arc, knowing the distance is critical for accurate shot placement. With the touch of a button, the Smart Red Dot instantly displays the distance to an object. The readout, located just below the lens of the optic, also gives the angle and azimuth. For more info: Henrichtech.com

10L Achro Sling Bag

Mission First Tactical

Mission First Tactical’s 10L Achro Sling Bag is designed to meet the needs of modern commuters and travelers seeking functionality as well as security. Whether you’re a daily commuter, law enforcement professional or a weekend warrior, this sling bag caters to your lifestyle with utmost precision. Key features include a dedicated firearm pocket, organized storage and a tablet compartment. Rugged and durable, it is constructed from 1000D KARBONITE, a water and abrasion-resistant material. MSRP: $89.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com

S6 10-60x56 ED Field Target Riflescope

SIGHTRON

SIGHTRON’s S6 10-60×56 ED Field Target Riflescope is a premium choice for airgun, small caliber field target and benchrest shooters. With 15 Japanese optical-grade glass lenses, the scope includes two Extra-low Dispersion elements positioned within the objective to boost optical resolution by 55%. With this riflescope, you’ll see those shots on target very clearly and avoid hitting the same target twice. The scope is optimized for precise field target parallax adjustments ranging from 9 to 300 yards. MSRP: $1,799. For more info: (919) 562-3000, Sightron.com

Foxbat Retro Rigid Grips

ERGO Grips

Be transported back in time with the classic Foxbat Retro Rigid Grip. The plastic grip has ergonomic enhancements for both right- or left-handed shooters. Originally crafted for precision shooting, the Fox Bat is also ideal for PRS, Airgun and any accuracy-focused shooting sport. It has a more vertical grip angle than standard AR grips, pronounced finger grooves and an exaggerated thumb shelf. MSRP: $59.99. For more info: (877) 281-3783, ErgoGrips.net

Grinder Lite Pack

ScentLok

The Grinder Lite Pack is a smaller version of ScentLok’s bestselling Grinder Pack. The new midsize option is ideal for mobile hunters who aren’t carrying large loads into the field. The pack’s frame is cloaked in durable, quiet, micro-polyester suede. The material’s Carbon Alloy yields maximum odor adsorption. Features include an expandable capacity pocket with compression straps and two-way bottom zipper to allow gear to pass through, internal and external pockets, sternum strap sliding track for a custom fit and a hydration-compatible pocket. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: ScentLok.com

Shield Verse Pants

Blocker Outdoors

Blocker Outdoors introduces the highly comfortable and versatile Shield Verse Pants. It features an improved fabric with a smooth, lightweight polyester double-weave for strength and longevity. The 4-way stretch fabric is comfortable to wear and allows easy, unrestricted movement. They are DWR-treated to keep hunters dry despite dewy mornings and light drizzles. Designed for western big game and whitetail hunters, the pants actually fit all hunters, no matter the quarry or location, MSRP: $119.99 per pair. For more info: BlockerOutdooors.com

