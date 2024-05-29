New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters July 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
Taurus GX4 Graphene
Taurus USA
The Taurus GX4 Graphene blends high-performance with the strength and lightweight properties of graphene. Key features of the handgun includes a Serrated Drift Adjustable Steel Rear Sight, White Dot Steel Front Sight, Visual Loaded Chamber Indicator, DLC-Coated Barrel, Gray Graphene Finish, Signature Indexing and more. MSRP: $424.99. Got more info: (229) 515-8464, TaurusUSA.com
Ranger Series
Mammoth Coolers
Available in a variety of styles, the Ranger Series from Mammoth Coolers is the ideal sidekick for keeping food and beverages chilled. Double-walled rotomolded construction and a built-in stainless steel hinge system ensure the Ranger can stand up to anything the outdoors can throw at it. The professional-grade coolers boast a freezer-grade lid gasket and strong rubber lid latches to keep contents cold and secure for days at a time. MSRP: From $224.99. For more info: (816) 295-6321, MammothCooler.com
Freedom X-Defense 357 SIG
Freedom Munitions
The Freedom X-Defense 357 SIG uses a brass case with X-Treme Bullets’ copper plated, 124-grain X-DEF hollow point expanding bullet loaded with premium, low-flash powder. Thoroughly tested in Freedom Munitions’ own ballistics lab, the 124-grain projectile travels at a velocity of 1,350 fps with a 4″ barrel and penetrates 13″ to 15″ into clear ballistic gel. MSRP: $37.90 per box of 50. For more info: (208) 746-3668, FreedomMunitions.com
Foley Mid
5.11 Tactical
5.11 Tactical recently released a wide range of footwear designed to allow users to perform at their best in the gym, on duty, on the trail, or just day-to-day life. One model, the Foley Mid, features improved fit, an updated Vibram Hexgrip outsole for better traction and increased cushioning and comfort with its drop-in X-40 Ortholite footbed. A ballistic nylon upper adds durability. Other models include the Foley Low, A/T Trainer, Max Grip Trainer and more. MSRP: $80 for the Foley Mid. For more info: 511Tactical.com
Cargo Storage Drawers
Pro-gard Products LLC
Pro-gard redefines organized storage with its Cargo Storage Drawers for law enforcement. Available in large and small sizes, these drawers offer efficient equipment and weapon organization. The large version has manual and electronic lock options, ensuring easy and secure access. They enhance safety and efficiency during transport. Crafted from lightweight aluminum with a durable black powder coat finish, the drawers are stackable and easy to install. For more info: (800) 480-6680, Pro-gard.com.
Black Series Tackdriver 5-Pin Bow Sight
Dead Ringer
Dead Ringer announces the launch of its Black Series Tackdriver 5-Pin Bow Sight. Built with a precision-machined aluminum alloy frame, the 5-Pin Bow Sight easily mounts to a Picatinny rail and offers maximum adjustability with 2nd and 3rd axis windage and elevation adjustments. An integrated sight level, sight pins, a fiber housing and rheostat pin light allow for visibility and accuracy even in low-light situations. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: (844) 471-4868, DeadRingerHunting.com
Covert IWB Holster
Versacarry
Versacarry’s Covert IWB Holster stands out with its non-collapsible design, ensuring the holster maintains its structure even when the firearm is drawn. This innovative feature is achieved through an inlaid polymer form wrapped in water buffalo leather. It is optics compatible and available in four sizes to accommodate a wide range of firearms. The Covert has an adjustable cant, a double-ply raised backing and multi-point tension adjustment. For more info: (878) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Strion 2020
Streamlight
The Strion 2020 is the latest in Streamlight’s line of duty-ready work lights for police, military and first responders. The ultra-bright rechargeable light delivers up to 1,200 lumens and 28,000 candela. It features head and tail push-button on/off switches, a mode select switch for choosing light intensities and a battery status indicator. The Strion 2020 was developed to provide first responders with a powerful tactical tool for use during search, investigative and emergency situations. MSRP: About $215.79. For more info: (800) 523-7488, Streamlight.com
Licos Smart Red Dot Scope
Henrich Technology Co., Ltd.
Henrich Technology’s Licos Smart Red Dot Scope has a built-in range finder. It can accurately identify ranges out to 600 yards. Since all projectiles travel in an arc, knowing the distance is critical for accurate shot placement. With the touch of a button, the Smart Red Dot instantly displays the distance to an object. The readout, located just below the lens of the optic, also gives the angle and azimuth. For more info: Henrichtech.com
10L Achro Sling Bag
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical’s 10L Achro Sling Bag is designed to meet the needs of modern commuters and travelers seeking functionality as well as security. Whether you’re a daily commuter, law enforcement professional or a weekend warrior, this sling bag caters to your lifestyle with utmost precision. Key features include a dedicated firearm pocket, organized storage and a tablet compartment. Rugged and durable, it is constructed from 1000D KARBONITE, a water and abrasion-resistant material. MSRP: $89.99. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
S6 10-60x56 ED Field Target Riflescope
SIGHTRON
SIGHTRON’s S6 10-60×56 ED Field Target Riflescope is a premium choice for airgun, small caliber field target and benchrest shooters. With 15 Japanese optical-grade glass lenses, the scope includes two Extra-low Dispersion elements positioned within the objective to boost optical resolution by 55%. With this riflescope, you’ll see those shots on target very clearly and avoid hitting the same target twice. The scope is optimized for precise field target parallax adjustments ranging from 9 to 300 yards. MSRP: $1,799. For more info: (919) 562-3000, Sightron.com
Foxbat Retro Rigid Grips
ERGO Grips
Be transported back in time with the classic Foxbat Retro Rigid Grip. The plastic grip has ergonomic enhancements for both right- or left-handed shooters. Originally crafted for precision shooting, the Fox Bat is also ideal for PRS, Airgun and any accuracy-focused shooting sport. It has a more vertical grip angle than standard AR grips, pronounced finger grooves and an exaggerated thumb shelf. MSRP: $59.99. For more info: (877) 281-3783, ErgoGrips.net
Grinder Lite Pack
ScentLok
The Grinder Lite Pack is a smaller version of ScentLok’s bestselling Grinder Pack. The new midsize option is ideal for mobile hunters who aren’t carrying large loads into the field. The pack’s frame is cloaked in durable, quiet, micro-polyester suede. The material’s Carbon Alloy yields maximum odor adsorption. Features include an expandable capacity pocket with compression straps and two-way bottom zipper to allow gear to pass through, internal and external pockets, sternum strap sliding track for a custom fit and a hydration-compatible pocket. MSRP: $149.99. For more info: ScentLok.com
Shield Verse Pants
Blocker Outdoors
Blocker Outdoors introduces the highly comfortable and versatile Shield Verse Pants. It features an improved fabric with a smooth, lightweight polyester double-weave for strength and longevity. The 4-way stretch fabric is comfortable to wear and allows easy, unrestricted movement. They are DWR-treated to keep hunters dry despite dewy mornings and light drizzles. Designed for western big game and whitetail hunters, the pants actually fit all hunters, no matter the quarry or location, MSRP: $119.99 per pair. For more info: BlockerOutdooors.com