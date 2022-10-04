New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters December 2022 Issue
.44 Mountain Revolver
D&L Sports Inc.
D&L Sports offers custom revolver work on client guns as well as complete custom guns for Smith & Wesson, Ruger and Colt firearms. Revolvers like the .44 Mountain Revolver are suited to backwoods defense, hunting, duty, CCW and competition. User-installed custom sights are also available for DIY shooters. MSRP: From about $1,000 to $5,000. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Shotgun & Rifle Case
BONE-DRI
Engineered with advanced materials to wick moisture, the BONE-DRI Shotgun & Rifle Case protects long guns, ammunition, accessories and tools from rust. Weighing 3.4 lbs., the BONE-DRI Shotgun & Rifle Case is constructed with industrial 800D PVC nylon and lockable Mil-Spec zipper sliders. The case can withstand heavy wear and tear and is guaranteed for life. MSRP: $99.99. For more info: BONE-DRI.com
Marksman 6x6 Blind
Shadow Hunter Blinds
With Shadow Hunter’s Marksman 6×6 Blind, you can hunt any season with any weapon. Ideal for archery hunters, it can also be used in rifle hunts. Three 34″ windows with shooting rests provide steady spots for firing a crossbow or gun. Finished in Vengeance camo, Marksman blinds provides weather protection as well as sound- and scent-blocking stealth. MSRP: $3,299.99. For more info: (888) 446-4868, ShadowHunterBlinds.com
Panther Open Top Holster
Craft Holsters
Made of genuine Italian cowhide, the OWB custom leather Panther Open Top Holster from Craft Holsters is comfortable and made to last. The holster’s pancake design and slim profile make it easy to conceal. The open-top design and partial sweat guard allow for a quick draw and intuitive reholstering. MSRP: $69. For more info: [email protected], CraftHolsters.com
Holsters for S&W M&P 380 Shield EZ
1791 Gunleather
Holsters for S&W M&P 380 Shield EZ are now offered by 1791 Gunleather. Options include the BH2.1 Holster with belt loops and an open-top design; Ultra Custom Concealment Holster Size 4; Smooth Concealment Holster Size 4; and Fair Chase Holster Size 4. The S&W M&P Shield EZ 380 can also fit 1791 Gunleather’s 2-, 3- and 4-way holsters in size 1. MSRP: From $35.99 depending on model. For more info: (800) 407-1791, 1791GunLeather.com
Outlier
Kershaw Knives
The Outlier sports a karambit blade made of 8Cr13MoV steel with a BlackWash finish. This knife from Kershaw has a steel backspacer with jimping to fit a variety of grips, with or without the ring. The blade shape is not only tactical but also useful for cutting boxes or rope. For quick access, the flipper or thumb stud can be used with Kershaw’s assisted-opening mechanism. MSRP: $71.99. For more info: (800) 325-2891, Kershaw.KaiUSA.com
Night Sights for Springfield XD OSP and Tisas Duty PX-9 Pistols
XS Sights
XS Sights’ now offers Night Sights for the Springfield XD OSP and Tisas Duty PX-9 Pistols. The standard height DXT2 Big Dot in Optic Yellow or Optic Orange delivers fast target acquisition in any light because of its large size with Glow Dot and self-illuminating tritium center. Equipped with XS’ Glow Dot technology, the R3D features a 3-dot notch and post sight picture. MSRP: $138 for the DXT2 and $116 for the R3D. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Tail Mate
Summit Outdoors
The Tail Mate cushion provides comfort for hunters, anglers and outdoorsmen. Innovative GelCore technology keeps the seat cool even on the hottest days with a breathable open-grid design and temperature-controlled materials. The ergonomic construction and tough GripTech backing holds the cushion in place. The Tail Mate will help you sit still for long hours and then return to its original shape. MSRP: $76.99. For more info: (888) 486-4868, ShadowHunterBlinds.com
Red Zone
Antler King
Antler King’s Red Zone all-season annual food plot offers whitetail hunters a way of scoring a trophy buck in any season they hunt. With a blend of forage and grain, soybeans, peas, buckwheat and sunflowers, Red Zone provides a high-quality smorgasbord to draw in deer. MSRP: $49.99 for a 20-lb. bag. For more info: (715) 284-9547, AntlerKing.com
RMRcc
Trijicon
RMRcc stands for Ruggedized Miniature Reflex for Concealed Carry. Designed to give you confidence while carrying concealed, Trijicon’s RMRcc comes with the proven reliability. Its slim, low profile reduces the risk of snags for a faster and easier draw. The sight’s unique shape protects the lens from drops and bumps. The RMRcc fits a variety of pistols providing comfort during everyday carry. MSRP: $699. For more info: (800) 338-0563, Trijicon.com
Buck-Fire Raging Estrus
Wildlife Research Center
Buck-Fire Raging Estrus is the latest in Wildlife Research Center’s Micro Brew Craft Scents. This Estrus Scent is specially tweaked with two secret, rut-inspiring ingredients and just a touch of tarsal smell to reach out to that hard-to-find buck. MSRP: $30.85 for a 4 fl. oz. bottle plus a Key Wick scent dispenser. For more info: (800) 873-5873, Wildlife.com
Firearms Guide 13th Edition
Firearms Guide
Edition is offered online with activation cards and as an online+flash drive combo (pictured). It has the most extensive firearms, ammo and air guns reference guide and gun values guide published online. MSRP: $199.90 one-year online + flash drive; $59.95 activation card for six months. For more info: FirearmsGuide.com
Walther Kit Bag
Walther Arms/Hill People Gear
The Walther Kit Bag gives you quick access to your gun. A concealed pistol compartment with Velcro and dummy cord loop allow for various rentention options. With the mesh-backed H-harness, you can wear the Kit Bag by itself or under a pack. MSRP: $149. For more info: (479) 242-8500 Ext. 507, WaltherArms.com
PECOS Table
PECOS OUTDOOR
The PECOS Table is designed for tailgating trips to buck butchering. At 34″ high, this workstation is ideal for cooking, cutting, or camping in the wild. With aircraft-grade aluminum legs, the table’s easy-to-clean, non-slip, FDA-approved 20″x30″ cutting surface provides plenty of room. Weighing 25 lbs., it can stand 60 mph winds and boasts a 3,500-lb. weight capacity. MSRP: $689. For more info: [email protected], PECOSOutdoor.com