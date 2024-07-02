New Products Gun, Gear, Holsters August 2024 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2024’s latest.
H6Xi Riflescope Series
Steiner Optics
Steiner Optics releases a new lineup of premium optics designed with the modern big game hunter in mind. The H6Xi Riflescope Series is comprised of three models. The first focal plane 6x optical system is offered in 2-12x42mm, 3-16x50mm and 5-30x50mm zoom ranges. Optical clarity and maximum light transmission come courtesy of Steiner’s world-renowned HD (high density) lenses. Ergonomically, the H6Xi boasts a lightweight design. MSRP: $2,299 for the H6Xi 2-12x42mm. For more info: SteinerOptics.com
SpeedLocker
Streamlight, Inc.
Securely lock your pistol inside Streamlight’s SpeedLocker! The portable storage container features rugged construction with a carry handle. A patented mechanical keypad with 31 programmable lock combinations gives you quick, one-handed access — no batteries required. The SpeedLocker’s rugged hard shell is made of high-impact polymer and features a folding carry handle. Internal dimensions are 8″x7.1″, allowing storage of compact firearms and other items. It weighs 2.6 lbs. without contents, is water resistant and comes with mounting holes to secure the box to rigid surfaces such as lockers, toolboxes or a vehicle center console. MSRP: $165. For more info: (800) 220-7007, Streamlight.com
Owyhee Takedown Magnum
Tactical Solutions (TACSOL)
The Owyhee Takedown Magnum, chambered for .22WMR, is equipped with a threaded barrel for easy addition of silencers, drilled and tapped for addition of the scope rail, extended magazine release for quick and easy magazine removal, fiber optic front sight and adjustable rear sight, behind the trigger safety and a nine-round rotary magazine. This rifle weighs just over 4 lbs. with a lightweight aluminum barrel, a chromoly steel bore and 11-degree target crown. The TacSol customized Magpul Backpacker stock collapses into a compact package, making this rifle ideal for backpacking, hunting, target shooting and having fun at the range. MSRP: $1,274. For more info: (866) 333-9901, TacticalSol.com
NULA Bolt Action Rifle
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat has developed a new generation New Ultralight Arms line of bolt action rifles. The NULA Bolt Action Rifle is an impressive tool for the avid hunter. It features exceptional accuracy and comes with a sub 1″ MOA guarantee. Ideal for extended hunts where firearm weight is a factor, it is one of the lightest at 4 to 5 lbs. (without scope). Whether you’re hunting big game or small varmints, the NULA provides the accuracy and dependability. For more info: (800) 955-4856, WilsonCombat.com
XS GLOCK Fiber Optic Sight
XS Sights
XS Sights introduces fiber optic sights for GLOCK pistols. The XS GLOCK Fiber Optic Sight kits feature a precision CNC-machined, serrated rear sight and a front sight with green fiber optic insert. An interchangeable red fiber optic insert is also included in the kit for those who prefer that color. Made in the U.S., these durable steel sights deliver exceptional daytime brightness and visibility for GLOCK owners looking to upgrade their competition and training pistols. MSRP: $69.99. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Lockedin Grip Liquid Shooting Sports Chalk
The Complete Combatant
The Complete Combatant, a Georgia training company, unveiled a new liquid chalk. The Lockedin Grip Performance Shooting Chalk optimizes the connection between the shooter’s hands and the firearm. Easy to apply and spread, just a little goes a long way. Lockedin Grip Shooting Chalk comes in bottles with carabiner clips or pouches that conveniently fit in a range bag, gear pouch or back pocket. MSRP: $12 for the 50ml bottle; $6 for the 30ml pouch. For more info: LockedinGrip.com
Signature HD 15x56 Binoculars
Burris Optics
Burris Optics releases its Signature HD 15×56 Binoculars. With 15X magnification, the Signature HD 15×56 puts the farthest objects practically in your lap. Designed with everything a hunter needs for glassing distant game and precision shooters spotting impacts on targets, the newest Signature HD binocular delivers an expansive field of view and maximum low light visibility. MSRP: $960. For more info: (888) 440-0244, BurrisOptics.com
Achro EDC Backpack
Mission First Tactical
Mission First Tactical’s Achro Everyday Carry Backpack epitomizes the concept of “without color.” Achro is derived from “Achromatic” and is defined as “without color.” The low-vis bag has a dedicated firearm storage system. Offered in 30L and 22L models, the Achro backpack merges discreet aesthetics with high performance. Features include a front admin storage pocket and cable storage fortified by a YKK AquaGuard zipper. The interior has a light-colored ripstop liner while the exterior is crafted with 1000D KARBONITE. MSRP: $179.99 for the 30L; $149.99 for the 22L. For more info: (267) 704-0001, MissionFirstTactical.com
Shield Field Brush Pant
Blocker Outdoors
The Shield Field Brush Pant from Blocker Outdoors is designed for all game pursuits. It is made with a DWR-treated lightweight double-weave polyester fabric to withstand rugged environs and weather conditions. Nylon overlays on the front thigh, leg and calf offer abrasion resistance. The pant offers comfort and mobility with 4-way stretch and articulated knees, allowing freedom to move through the terrain. Elastic detachable suspenders and silicon grip ensures a secure fit. MSRP: $139.99. For more info: BlockerOutdoors.com
Under Seat Storage
Pro-gard Products, LLC
Pro-gard Products, LLC unveils its latest product — the Under Seat Storage system. It’s designed to address the storage needs of law enforcement officers by maximizing cargo space, providing room for equipment and weapons and ensuring secure and organized storage. The rear under seat storage is for the F-150 and Super Duty Crew Cabs. The compartments are constructed from steel and finished with a textured black powder coat. MSRP: Go to website to request a quote. For more info: Pro-gard.com
Arctech Fleece Hoodie
Hardcore
The Arctech Fleece Hoodie is versatile as a stand-alone piece when the weather is moderate or as a mid-layer when temperatures drop later in the season. The textured face of the high-loft 100% polyester fleece lining is breathable, fast-drying and offers odor prevention with S3 Silver Antimicrobial Technology. Other features include a 3-piece mesh-lined hood, zippered-chest and front kangaroo pockets. Offered in the new Mossy Oak Terra Bayou camo. MSRP: $119.99. For more info: HardcoreWaterfowl.com
Guardian Optic Mount & Guard
Radian Weapons
The Guardian Optic Mount & Guard eliminates the need for an added seating plate. O-rings on the mounting screws hold the plate watertight to the slide, sealing out moisture, eliminating corrosion in the mounting threads. This optic mounting system is made of 7075 Aluminum type III hard-anodized guard/plate. MSRP: From $69.95. For more info: (503) 893-2987, RadianWeapons.com
ERGO O-Grip GEN 2
ERGO Grip
The ERGO O-Grip GEN 2 shares similarities with the TDX-O grip, featuring a zero angle but with a more compact grip surface. Embracing a circular rigid grip design, this updated version also includes a threaded grip cavity, allowing for secure storage of spare batteries or small parts with the ERGO 4115 plug. The threaded plug ensures security during recoil and adverse conditions. The O-Grip GEN 2 is equipped with built-in channels for various grip bands, enabling shooters to tailor texture and traction to their preferences. MSRP: $48.99. For more info: (877) 281-3783, ErgoGrips.net