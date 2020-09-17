Housed inside the grip is a red laser with a range of 25 yards in daylight and up to one mile at night — not that you ever would, or could, accurately shoot so far with such a little gun. The laser is adjustable for windage and elevation and activated via front-strap pad when the gun is gripped. The Grip Laser is powered by a CR2032 battery and can operate under constant power for up to four hours.



I happen to own an NAA Earl revolver with a 4" barrel and interchangeable cylinders for either .22 Long Rifle or .22 Magnum cartridges. However, whenever I carry it, I have the Magnum cylinder installed, loaded with hollowpoints. While the single-action five shooter is a solid pocket rocket, its sights are basic at best. Adding an adjustable laser unit to any of these tiny guns would be an enhancement worth consideration.



MSRP is $199.



For more info: ViridianWeaponTech.com