I happen to own an NAA Earl revolver with a 4" barrel and interchangeable cylinders for either .22 Long Rifle or .22 Magnum cartridges. However, whenever I carry it, I have the Magnum cylinder installed, loaded with hollowpoints. While the single-action five shooter is a solid pocket rocket, its sights are basic at best. Adding an adjustable laser unit to any of these tiny guns would be an enhancement worth consideration.
MSRP is $199.
For more info: ViridianWeaponTech.com
New Lasers From Viridian
For Modern Rifles & NAA Revolvers
Increasing numbers of armed citizens are discovering the tactical practicality of laser sights, and now the team at Viridian Weapon Technologies has produced two products to enhance target acquisition of guns both large and small.
New from Viridian are the HS1 Laser Hand Stop and the Grip Laser for North American Arms (NAA) Magnum-Frame revolvers.
HS1 Hand Stop
The Viridian HS1 is the world’s first AR hand stop with integrated laser sighting device, featuring the company’s famous green laser.
Mounted via M-LOK under a rifle’s compatible handguard, the HS1 is activated using dual-pressure pad-grip activation buttons that account for a variety of shooter grip styles. When pressed, the green laser can be seen out to 100 yards in daylight, and a remarkable two miles at night. Ergonomically designed, the HS1 laser is also adjustable for windage and elevation.
Powered by a 1/3N button cell battery, the HS1 has a constant-use battery life of 1.5 hours and is operable in temperatures from 14–140° F — which should last a solid range session to months of service in the extremist of environments.
While generally accepted, Viridian notes there is no formal ATF classification for use of the HS1 on firearms under 26 inches in length, so read up on your state and federal regulations before lighting up.
MSRP is $179.
NAA Grip Laser
On the other end of the spectrum, the Viridian Grip Laser for NAA Magnum-Frame revolvers brings increased performance to the pocket-sized rimfires.
With little real estate to work with on such a small gun, the Grip Laser replaces the factory grip with a black, rubber over-molded design featuring a laser that rides the right side of the revolver. Yet, despite this extension, the Grip Laser does not interfere with cocking, reloading or holstering the pistol.
Housed inside the grip is a red laser with a range of 25 yards in daylight and up to one mile at night — not that you ever would, or could, accurately shoot so far with such a little gun. The laser is adjustable for windage and elevation and activated via front-strap pad when the gun is gripped. The Grip Laser is powered by a CR2032 battery and can operate under constant power for up to four hours.