New Jersey ‘Regulatory Scheme’ Draws Federal Lawsuit

Right ‘Must Be Available’
In a prepared statement announcing the lawsuit, the principles all weighed in. Gottlieb observed, “The right to bear arms must be available to all citizens, not just a privileged few. Like other rights protected by the Constitution, that right is not limited to the confines of one’s home. Ever since the SAF victory in McDonald v. City of Chicago ten years ago, the Second Amendment absolutely applies in New Jersey.”
Roubian, who has been living with this nonsense, was blunt: “New Jersey residents want nothing more than to protect themselves and their loved ones, as they are entitled to.” He called the current regulatory scheme a “draconian prohibition.”
Combs was equally direct: “The people of New Jersey have been oppressed by an abusive, authoritarian government for far too long, and we intend to remedy that.”
There is a very good reason to file this case in federal court, beginning with the premise that New Jersey’s restrictive laws egregiously violate the Second Amendment.
New Jersey gun owners have rights. If this case gathers steam and moves forward, officials who have been road-blocking them are going to get a long-overdue lesson about that.