When thousands of heretofore non-gun owners, including a fair number of liberal gun control supporters, found themselves facing an uncertain future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they rushed to the nation’s gun stores only to discover they’ve been lied to about the “easy access to guns.”

Anecdotal reports from across the country began surfacing, revealing the panic among these would-be gun owners. Larry Keane, senior vice president and general counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), perhaps described it best in an interview with Ammoland, noting first-timers discovered background checks weren’t so instant after all.

Many are stories of stunned buyers who found out they really couldn’t walk into a gun shop, plunk down cash for a pistol and walk out the door. In states with so-called “universal background checks,” non-gun owners have apparently learned they can’t even borrow a firearm from a friend or neighbor without a background check.

In California, where some gun stores were closed, the would-be gun shoppers couldn’t even do that because the doors were locked. And despite push back from residents and the firearms industry, many remain that way.