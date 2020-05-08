According to Swearer, senior legal policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, “The database proves, every single day lawful gun owners use their firearms to defend themselves and others against criminals when the government simply could not get there in time.
“These gun owners are not vigilantes who went looking for trouble,” Swearer said, “They did not intentionally place themselves in dangerous situations. Many of them even fail to fit the caricature of ‘typical gun owner.’”
While the Defensive Gun Use Database is not “meant to be a comprehensive list of all such incidents occurring in the United States,” according to the Daily Signal, this correspondent finds it to be very useful.
And as Swearer noted in her announcement, “These confirmed cases help prove that the ‘good guy with a gun’ is not a myth. Rather, lawful gun owners clearly play an integral role in promoting public safety and protecting individual rights.”
This correspondent co-authored a book titled Good Guys With Guns last year, with Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation. People who read that paperback seemed to find it very useful and this Heritage Foundation database is almost certain to become very popular with gun rights activists.
https://www.heritage.org/data-visualizations/firearms/defensive-gun-uses-in-the-us/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/04/20/loading-a-new-database-of-defensive-gun-use/
https://www.amazon.com/Good-Guys-Guns-Alan-Gottlieb/dp/0936783699