Near Miss: Take It Seriously

Conclusion

I remain guarded as I emerge from this COVID experience. I have read about residual effects developing months after patients contract the disease, yes, even in asymptomatic carriers. I plan to regularly consult with my doctor on how best to detect these at the earliest stage.

I don’t really know where I got infected. Maybe it was at our house or while I was waiting in line to take the first test. It may have been at the grocery store or at the park where I regularly walk. At this point it is no longer important. What is important is for me to be mindful of what I need to do to protect myself as well as others, wherever I go.

Yes, even if I had already tested positive because the CDC says, “the immune response, including the duration of immunity is still not fully understood.”

While we have reason to hope because there are now vaccines against COVID-19, we should still be vigilant because the virus continues to rage. We may be strong and suffer little or no symptoms if we contract the disease, but we wouldn’t want to put at-risk individuals like our parents and grandparents in danger.

I will continue to wear a mask when I’m with others (in public and at home), wash my hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer often, disinfect surfaces, keep my surroundings clean and stay away from places where many people congregate. And I will avoid those at high risk of developing serious COVID illness if I can’t be absolutely sure I don’t have the virus.