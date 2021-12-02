EXCLUSIVES: Top Tools for Optics Mounting

N8 Tactical OT2
IWB Holster

Written By Brent Wheat
2022
1

It’s been almost one year since we covered the N8 Tactical holster and at the time, frankly I had my concerns about its longevity. The key to the versatility of this design is the elastic-based holster and I wondered how long the stretchy stuff could keep its shape under the daily onslaught of movement, heat, humidity and flab slapping (mine).

I wasn’t joking when I said it had become my ‘daily carry’ holster, cradling my Mossberg MC2c nearly every moment since arrival. Now, after 10 months and countless hours of carry, I can say the holster has passed the test with flying colors.

The holster is as secure as ever while the composite backing material is a bit bent and worn but only enough to tell it isn’t brand-new. There is still plenty of life left in the rig and I’ve become an unabashed convert on these holsters.

MSRP: $39.99
N8Tactical.com

2022
1

