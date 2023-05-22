Mr. Garand's Rifles

Start And Stop

In what seems like glacial slowness to our modern minds, the new rifle was ready for initial testing in 1934. Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army at that time was Douglas MacArthur and he stopped the new rifle dead in its tracks. Why? Because it was designed and chambered for a .276 experimental cartridge. Adopting a rifle chambered for this round would have negated the value of the billions of rounds of .30-06 ammunition stocked for the then-current American infantry rifle — the Model 1903 Springfield. Furthermore, all American .30-06 machine guns and BARs (Browning Automatic Rifles) would have become nigh-on useless. General MacArthur made lots of mistakes in his long career but this wasn’t one of them.

So, Garand and his team had to return to their drawing boards — literally — and re-dimension the new rifle for the larger .30-06 cartridge. It was adopted officially in 1936 but as late as 1940, only about 40,000 had been made.

However, by the end of World War II five years later, over 4 million M1 Garands had been produced not only by the government’s Springfield Armory but also by Winchester Repeating Arms Company.

With the advent of the Korean War, the U.S. Government also contracted with the companies of Harrington & Richardson and International Harvester to join Springfield Armory in making a couple million more Garands while Winchester made no more after 1945. The M1 Garands served for 20 years.

Over the years, I’ve owned several M1 Garands made by both Springfield Armory and Winchester. My experiences with them have convinced me an off-the-shelf M1 will also generally group in the 2″–3″ range. There is one caveat about the M1 — it should not be fired with loads containing extra-heavy bullets or very slow burning powders. Such ammunition can lead to bent operating rods.

The M1 .30-06 Garand was an outstanding military rifle in both wars but it was not “perfect.” Times were changing for military formations. Every major power was adopting select fire rifles. Garand en-bloc loaders held eight rounds and were inserted into the rifle from above. Other nations’ rifles were coming along with detachable box magazines holding 20 to even 30 rounds, a necessity for full-auto firing.

Springfield Armory was put to work designing a new American battle rifle. However, someone in the ordnance department had their minds wrapped around steel and wood full-size rifles.