Montana A.G. Walks The Walk

When the Montana Shooting Sports Association gathered last month for a casual (blue jeans, cowboy boots and hats, sport jackets optional) banquet in Missoula, one of the two headline speakers was state Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

When was the last time you heard about an attorney general, the top legal officer in the state, showing up at a gun rights group’s banquet? It would never happen in New York or New Jersey, and definitely not California, Oregon or Washington. But there he was, and he had a very friendly audience.

The Montana native grew up in far northeast Montana, in the small community of Culbertson. According to his official biography, his family has farmed and ranched in that region for five generations. He went to college in Bozeman and earned his law degree at the University of Montana in Missoula.

All of this makes Knudsen as down to earth as they come. He told his audience of about 300 people that he grew up shooting and enjoying firearms.

“I’m passionate,” he said, noting that he is a handloader, which clearly reveals the depth of his involvement in the firearms culture.

Later, in a telephone conversation, Knudsen told me he learned reloading from his grandfather, who worked with the late P.O. Ackley, working up data for the .30-06 Ackley Improved.

Anyone that involved in firearms is going to play political hardball when it matters. Knudsen recalled when gun control advocate David Chipman was Joe Biden’s nominee to head the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he and others pressured Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, to oppose the Chipman nomination. The same thing will happen with Biden’s more recent nominee, Steve Dettelbach.

Knudsen also criticized the Biden administration for demonizing so-called “ghost guns,” which are nothing more than homemade firearms. Building personal firearms has been a tradition in this country for more than 200 years. (His observation, not mine.)

For the administration to target such guns is flash without substance, he intimated.

“It’s not going to make Montana safer,” he said. “It’s not going to make the country safer…It’s not going to put a dent in the violent crime rate.”

Talk like that can make politicians very unpopular with the media, even the Montana media. It’s the kind of language Knudsen seems to speak fluently, which makes him popular among Second Amendment activists. He’s so gun oriented that he has even written occasionally for an online gun forum.