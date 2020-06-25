But it’s not the aesthetics separating the Mepro Foresight from its predecessors and competition, it’s its features. Marketed as an “augmented red dot sight,” the optic projects real-time data to the shooter’s field of view, including reticle, sight leveler, compass and Bluetooth connectivity. A “shot counter” is also set to be added in a future software update.



Meant to be paired with an Android or Apple phone or tablet, the Mepro Foresight connects with Meprolight’s Double Shoot app to create profiles and update optic settings remotely. Multiple profiles can be created for multiple guns — including AR-style pistols, carbines and shotguns — each allowing shooters to set their zero and program up to five preferred reticles. More than 20 tactical reticle styles are currently available, with more to be added later. When in use, the shooter can choose how much or little information they want to accompany the reticle on the 33x20mm viewing window.



The Mepro Foresight is powered by a rechargeable battery by way of a common USB-C cable, so you can easily charge the 50-hour battery at home or on the way to the range. The Foresight also features a battery level indicator and an integrated light sensor that automatically determines reticle brightness between nine brightness settings. To further save energy, the optic will automatically shut-off when not in use and power on when ready to shoot.



And when ready to shoot, simply attached the Foresight to your Picatinny rail using its two quick-attach levers.