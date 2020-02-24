What Else Can There Be?
There are devices and systems on the market doing similar work but none of them offer the combination of small size, ease of use and reasonable cost delivered by the Mantis X10. Aside from the lengthy list of training benefits, a major selling point to my exceptionally frugal (i.e. cheap) mind — the whole shootin’ match lists at $249.99.
For this price you get a sophisticated weapon data recorder and an equally cutting-edge software program to examine every facet of your weapons handling and offers coaching tips and drills. Pardon the pun, but you get a lot of bang for your buck!