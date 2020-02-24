“I can help 94 percent of shooters improve in 20 minutes.” Sounds pretty presumptuous and smacks of those Get-Rich-Quick or Lose-50-pounds-in-two-weeks TV commercials, doesn’t it?

I don’t know the key to making you wealthier or thinner, but if my own experiences and the Mantis marketing literature rings true, I can make the majority of shooters noticeably better in such a short period of time. All I need to do is slap a Mantis X10 Elite-equipped gun into your hand and let the magic happen.