Maloney Baloney

Clearly, soon-to-be former New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has a visceral dislike of firearms, gun owners, gun makers and the Second Amendment, so when she recently introduced two new gun control measures, it was not really surprising.

What was surprising was how the legislative move was described by The Hill, a publication that’s been keeping an eye on Capitol Hill for decades. She “introduced two bills … targeting the firearm industry, setting new restrictions for supplying firearms to gun distributors and retailers and imposing a tax on certain guns.”

She’s not going be able to move those bills very far, however, since she got creamed in the Aug. 23 primary in which she was running to keep her seat in a newly reshaped district, where she ran up against fellow anti-gun Democrat Jerry Nadler. Their districts were combined into one, and she lost.

She will be remembered as the Democrat who virtually demanded in July that gun industry executives Chris Killoy at Ruger and Marty Daniel from Daniel Defense apologize for crimes committed by criminals and kooks — over whom neither company has any control— with their firearms. She wasn’t happy when neither would comply, and in our last column, we reported about Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith sending a letter to Maloney and her House Oversight Committee, essentially telling majority Democrats to pound sand.

Here’s what Maloney wants:

One measure would make it illegal for manufacturers or importers to sell firearms to any distributor or retail gun shop “known or suspected of engaging in practices that could pose a threat to the misuse or criminal use of a firearm.”

The other bill would levy a 20% tax on importers or manufacturers’ gross revenue if they sell so-called “semiautomatic assault weapons,” and use that revenue to fund some sort of “community violence intervention and prevention trust fund.” The Hill was candid enough to acknowledge neither measure will get much attention in the House, and “stand little chance in the 50-50 Senate.”

Some suggested it was a political stunt designed to highlight her anti-gun credentials as she was in a fight against Nadler. Obviously it didn’t work.