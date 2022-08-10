Making the Selection

My primary job is that of firearms and deadly force instructor so I habitually carry a handgun for work as well as normal personal protection. I also compete when I can, partly as a hobby and partly just for skill maintenance. While John Bianchi’s rule — same type of gun, same type of holster, all the time — is absolutely valid for personal defense, an instructor has to stay familiar with the different guns his students bring. This has led me to change primary carry guns frequently over the years. Another factor is gun tests for magazines like this one: One metric of carry gun testing is to carry it for a while, to see if it’s going to dig into the body or snag on clothing or print.

I used to change guns every training tour. In the last few years, I’ve gotten a bit lazy and the changes are more seasonal. Because one of my “user parameters” is competition shooting, it makes sense for the gun I’ll be carrying, handling and demonstrating in class to be as similar as possible to what I’ll be competing with. It builds a symbiotic relationship.

The first quarter of the year is when my schedule synchronizes best with that of GSSF, the GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation, so my carry gun then is usually the Pre-eminent Polymer Pistol in one flavor or another. For 2022, as the first quarter flowed into the second, I knew my next match would be my all-time favorite, The Pin Shoot in Central Lake, Mich. in June. I usually shoot 1911s there, so it was time to switch. The Gen5 GLOCK 19 that had been my companion most of the early part of the year went into the safe.