The Foundation

“Make Ready” in Gunsite terminology means to protect your eyes, protect your ears and load or verify your pistol is fully loaded. It is done in-that-order! One does not check the pistol and then raise a handgun toward your head while adjusting your glasses and hearing protection. The order is specific and important, just like the Viking motto: “Pillage, then Burn!”

One must make ready for life the moment your eyes open to begin the day. Want to have a bad day? Start out with a bad attitude the moment your feet hit the floor. Want your kids to have a bad day? Start out with a frown with them in the morning.

Once those feet hit the floor, you want to be alert and aware of your surroundings. We don’t expect Kato to jump out at Inspector Clouseau alá “The Pink Panther,” but we must be ready and aware of our surroundings.

When we leave the relative safety of our home, we “Make Ready.” We look about to see if anything appears out of the norm. We trust our instincts. If something seems out of the norm, we are ready — or maybe we simply return to the safety of our home.

If we are out and about, shopping, sight-seeing, at work, we have made ready. When we go to the restaurant or mall food court, we are ready. This does not mean we walk about with our hand hovering over our pistol in a bounding overwatch with our partner. Rather, we are alert and aware of our surroundings, casually observing for things appearing out of place — and something many never see. We are ready because we know where the exits are, what is concealment and cover, where our loved ones and friends are. We are ready in knowing what our friend or partner can do to support our readiness in the event a crisis unfolds.

Your readiness is supported by your alertness. Who else is in the restaurant? Who else is in the convenience store? Who is parked next to you at the fuel island? If you don’t know or don’t recall, you did not “Make Ready.”