MAC-10 Radical Restoration

Birth Of A Legend

Ingram dabbled in a variety of designs afterward until 1964 when he crafted his masterwork. The Ingram M-10 was the smallest, cheapest production submachine gun in the world at the time. With a collapsed length of less than a foot and chamberings in both 9mm and .45 ACP, the M-10 was a fistful of dynamite. The guns cycled around 1,000 rounds per minute on full-auto.

The M-10 was designed from the outset with manufacturability in mind. The receivers and ancillary bits were industrial stampings welded as necessary. Aside from the bolt, trunnion and fire controls, little else about the weapon required complex machining. The guns were heavy at 6.26 lbs. empty but they would fill a room with pain.

Brand-new full-auto M-10s sold for around $120 apiece between 1970 and 1973. Tack on the $200 transfer tax along with the obligatory BATF paperwork and civilian sales remained tepid. The brain trust at the Military Armament Company desperately wanted to sell Uncle Sam a zillion of the things to replace his M1911A1 pistols. Cooler heads prevailed, narrowly avoiding the messy de-fingerings of countless over-exuberant Army privates. Incidentally, while MAC-10 is arguably the coolest gun name since Colt distributor Benjamin Kittridge coined the moniker “Peacemaker” as a marketing ploy back in 1874, the MAC company never formally used the term.

MAC eventually folded and the assets were auctioned off. A subsequent company called RPB took up the mantle and tried a different tack. They took some of these SMG components and built-up semi-auto pistol versions of the M-10, which fired from the open bolt. Alas, you really can convert one of those old open-bolt M-10s to full-auto with nothing more than a pair of bolt cutters so the BATF soon put the kibosh on the plan. However, a small number of these open-bolt semi-auto guns were grandfathered and allowed to remain in circulation. Market forces have driven the prices of these rare weapons to astronomical levels.