Lumbago and the Armed American

The Solution

Treating back spasms involves non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications or steroids and possibly skeletal muscle relaxers. The muscle relaxers help me sleep but do little else. Gentle stretches make it better. It usually takes me about three days to get back in the game.



For those three miserable days, I’m still not really interested in wandering about unarmed. My solution is a Wilderness Tactical Renegade ankle rig and my optimized GLOCK 43. So long as I’m wearing long pants this combination is about invisible and doesn’t hurt my back.



The Wilderness Tactical ankle rig features a sheepskin liner to keep it from abrading your skin unduly and a heavy Velcro and elastic mounting system. Another elastic bit straps over the top of the gun to keep it in place despite vigorous exercise. It’s most comfortable over a pair of tall socks. With a little practice, you can forget it’s there and still access the gun quickly.



My ankle carry-gun is a customized GLOCK 43. The G43 is tough to beat when size really matters. A set of Hi-Vis sights from XS and a contouring surface treatment from DSP Laser optimize the chassis.



Another option is good old-fashioned pocket carry. CCW Breakaways makes some superlative dedicated concealed carry trousers with built-in holster pockets. Even more folks make pocket carry holsters for standard pockets, too.



For pocket carry, I reluctantly settle for a .380 ACP — a GLOCK 42 or Colt Mustang are personal favorites. I know this will be decried as heresy but I cannot bring myself to pocket carry with a loaded chamber. I just practice a lot charging the gun on the draw stroke. Castigate me if you must, but I have seen a severed femoral artery before. I’m fairly particular about mine.



There are times when even a .380 pocket gun seems to stress my back unduly. For those situations I pack a folding North American Arms mini-revolver in .22 Magnum. This gun punches deep yet remains all but weightless. The NAA revolver is a gun you can always have on you.



With a little forethought you need not go unarmed just because your back hurts. With rest and the right treatment it should get better. Stay limber and be patient, but remain prickly. The right gear will get you there.



