Listen To The Governor

Whether you like her politics or not, one has to give credit to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for being a cut-to-the-chase chief executive who obviously had no time for twerps in the aftermath of a shooting outside of a high school in Des Moines last month.

The March 7 shooting outside East High School left one teen dead and others injured, according to published reports. The immediate reaction from the Left was as predictable as rain in Seattle. There were demands for more gun control laws.

According to the Des Moines Register, “a group of Iowa Democrats joined some advocates of stricter gun laws to urge legislation, such as creation of universal background checks, after the incident.”

Anybody who knew the details of the shooting would realize that argument was simply stupid.

The newspaper noted police had arrested “six teenagers aged 14 to 17 in connection with the incident.” Teens in that age group cannot legally purchase a firearm, so they would be hard pressed to complete a background check, even if they had tried.

It was Gov. Reynolds who called out the anti-gunners, and she didn’t use a lot of language to do it. She told a reporter “We have laws on the books right now for guns.” The firearms used in the shooting, the newspaper noted, “had not been accessed legally.”

But pushing so-called “universal background checks” is essentially going after the low-hanging fruit. It sounds good to the ill-informed people who, for some reason, think you can still buy guns from retailers without background checks, but in the context of the Des Moines tragedy, it is irrelevant.