Life Lessons

A Closet Workshop

The gun in question — and in my mind it was a sinister machine indeed — was an Italian-made replica of a Colt Dragoon .44 cap-and-ball revolver in kit form. The stocks were unfinished blocks. The brass frame was an ugly rough casting with lots of nasty flash. The steel was finished and blued but sported liberal machine marks. I hadn’t a clue how to load it.



I finished everything by hand. There were no instructions. It took countless hours in the utility closet serving as my workspace, manning my Dad’s hand files and scraps of sandpaper. I finished the stocks with some tung oil and a rag. The final result would not have passed muster for the most irresponsible tribal Pakistani gun-bodging hack. But for me, it was the bee’s knees.



I was now packing heat.



I carried it in a World War II-era GI-issue shoulder holster originally dimensioned for a 1911. It didn’t fit worth a dang but it rode fairly comfortably and, in my mind at least, made me look cooler than John Wayne headlining at a cowboy convention. I did eventually learn how to load it. At the time, the Internet was little more than a gleam in Al Gore’s eye, so I started at the local library.



It turned out my parents didn’t mind. Dad was a hunter and had little use for handguns, but I was a good kid who studiously avoided trouble and they trusted me right up until I gave them reason not to. I have tried to apply the same principles to my own parenting efforts.



I learned so much from that gun. I never left a loaded cylinder under the hammer. I blew milk jugs up like hand grenades, and came to respect the power of even a modest firearm. As a result, to this day, when I’m moving, talking and carrying a gun, the muzzle hovers around with a mind of its own — always pointing in a safe direction. It no longer requires conscious thought.