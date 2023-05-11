The Chase!

After studying the herd, Bobby decided to swing wide to get downwind for the final stalk. The wary prairie goats knew something was up and bolted! Bobby hit the gas as we streaked across the open prairie. Hanging on for dear life, I thought I was going to be ejected fighting the forces of the bucking UTV. I wasn’t worried so much about my welfare, but I was for the classic 1886 I was holding onto.

After a game of cat and mouse, the herd finally settled, thinking they have given us the slip. We were out of their sight, thanks to a series of large dirt mounds pushed up to prevent flooding from road runoff during heavy rainstorms. As we carefully crested the hill in a crawl, the sharp-eyed speed-goats spotted us again. We were only 65 yards away from them. The wide horned buck was in the lead and angling away on the run.

While thumbing the hammer back, I brought the rifle to my shoulder, finding the buck in the peep sight. I swung the front sight slightly ahead of him and pressed the trigger. After a few steps he stopped. The shot was farther back than I wanted, but as Elmer Keith would say, it “sickened him enough to not want to run.” A second shot exited his off-shoulder, dumping him instantly. I had my lever gun ’lope!

It was especially nice sharing the hunt, stalk and shots with Bobby, Jason and Evan. It was also nice to have used a rifle and ammo belonging to fellow Shootists. It keeps the spirit of the hunt and memories of those who’ve moved on, alive, making it special indeed. If this kind of hunt doesn’t stir the soul, nothing will.