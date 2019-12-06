Enter to win Daniel Defense DD5V4 Rifle Prize Package!

Written By Brent Wheat
2020
37

Can you even see a target at 2,000 meters? I can’t, at least not with the naked eye, but having recently rung an 18" steel plate steel at 1.2 miles, I can attest having a great scope makes all the difference. In my case, achieving this personal-best hit was entirely facilitated by the new Leupold Mark 5HD 7-35x56 with a little help from a Ruger Precision Rifle in 300 PRC.

The scope was designed with input from long-range shooters and it shows. From the incredible lightweight yet rugged construction (only 33 oz.) to the highly-repeatable ZeroLock adjustment system, the scope certainly embodies legendary Leupold image quality. The scope offers 70 MOA of adjustment in three turret spins in MOA and there are several reticles available; I chose one in Mil-dot. My favorite feature is the auto-lock which made returning to zero a no-eyes but repeatable event. If you love “air mail delivery” I highly recommend this ’scope!

