Wheelguns Galore in Nashville
If you want to be surrounded by sixguns, there will be gatts galore next month in Nashville, Tenn. when the National Rifle Association holds its 149th Annual Meetings and Exhibits at the Music City Center.
The convention runs April 17-19th and American Handgunner will be there, along with tens of thousands of other firearms fanatics and Second Amendment activists from all over the landscape.
Exhibit Hall hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Saturday will be a very big day with the annual members’ meeting, and it could be a lively affair considering all the news from the past year and recent events in Virginia, Washington and Oregon.
But don’t overlook other activities, including workshops, and the opportunity to stroll through acres of guns and gear where you just might get to rub elbows with some of the top names in the industry.
https://www.nraam.org