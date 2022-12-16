Leave It To The Beaver State

You’ve got to be a masochist to enjoy the battle over gun rights in the Pacific Northwest, on both sides of the Columbia River, but you really do need to pay attention because the outcome is going to have national implications.

Whether we’re headed into a Happy New Year, as the end of 2022 is just over the horizon, remains to be seen. A lot depends upon how much the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen affects the ultimate fate of Ballot Measure 114 in Oregon and a 2018 gun control initiative in neighboring Washington, tied up in a lawsuit for nearly four years.

We’ll begin with the Oregon ballot measure, because it’s got the makings of a bad sitcom. As December opened, at least four federal lawsuits and one state-level lawsuit were filed against the measure. It includes the following tenets:

• Requires safety training to include a live fire exercise, taught by a law enforcement certified instructor;

• Requires a permit to purchase a firearm, issued by a law enforcement agency upon completion of the safety course

• Bans so-called “large capacity magazines” capable of holding more than ten rounds. Caveat: If you already own such magazines, you can keep them and even use them with certain restrictions.

In less than a month after passage of Measure 114, it was hit with not one, not two, not even three but four federal lawsuits, involving either as plaintiffs or supporters, every major gun rights organization in the country.

We’re talking about the Second Amendment Foundation (which filed two lawsuits, one focusing on the magazine limit and the other on the permit/training mandate), and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (with the Oregon State Shooting Association, supported by the National Rifle Association). Gun Owners of America (GOA) and the Gun Owners Foundation filed a brief supporting the Oregon Firearms Federation’s lawsuit. The Firearms Policy Coalition joins SAF in both of its lawsuits. Along as a plaintiff in one lawsuit is the retailer Sportsman’s Warehouse. Another lawsuit involves Mazama Sporting Goods. There seemed to be an attorney behind every Douglas fir tree.

The first lawsuit sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, on constitutional grounds. U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut, a Donald Trump appointee, denied motions by the Oregon Firearms Federation (OFF) and three county sheriffs for the restraining order and injunction. Backers of the gun control measure cheered. The law was to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8.

However, later the same day as reported by KGW News, Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio granted a TRO and injunction, in a case brought by the GOA in state court, based not on the Second Amendment, but on the Oregon State Constitution’s right to bear arms provision, Article 1, Section 27, which reads, “The people shall have the right to bear arms for the defence of themselves, and the State, but the Military shall be kept in strict subordination to the civil power[.]” Nobody saw that one coming.

The Immergut ruling was specific to the OFF case. There were still three other federal complaints waiting in the wings.