Stoeger Adds Combat Pistol

Another firm with a recent 9mm pistol introduction is Stoeger, lifting the veil from its STR-9S Combat Pistol.

One look at this pistol is enough to convince anybody familiar with striker-fired sidearms that Stoeger has a potential winner. This gun comes loaded: three interchangeable backstrap options, flared magwell, an optics ready slide with four interchangeable plates for attaching red dot sights and a 20-round magazine (or 10-rounder for guns sold in restricted states).

Stoeger offers the STR-9S pistol with a 4.17” threaded barrel with black nitride finish on the slide, texturing on the grip frame and a molded accessory rail at the front end ahead of the trigger guard. It also has raised fiber optic sights to accommodate the diameter of a suppressor.

Weighing 1.6 pounds, the STR-9S has an OAL of 7.44”. It’s also got a trigger safety, which seems to be the industry standard these days.

https://www.stoegerindustries.com/