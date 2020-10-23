Last Call to Vote

By now, voters in every state should have received a pamphlet like this one with details about candidates and issues inside.

Don’t wake up November 4th and sulk to work knowing you didn’t vote; that some election and your future may have hinged on your participation.

Ten days from the date of this publication is the most important election of your lifetime. Balk at your own peril. If you are voting absentee, get your ballot in today. Ditto if you are being forced to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One party seems determined to pass lots of legislation aimed at placing limits on Second Amendment rights. The other party has been pretty good at stopping them.

One look at what happened in Virginia earlier this year provides a strong hint about what will happen nationally if Congress changes hands and there’s a new face in the White House. That party gets lots of support from the billionaire-backed Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, which recently circulated an email message that warned, “With less than a month before Election Day, (Republicans) trying to ram through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, an NRA-backed Supreme Court nominee who poses a threat to gun safety legislation across the country.”

She might only pose such a threat if the so-called “gun safety legislation” is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

Everytown was looking for phone bank volunteers to help get the anti-gun voters out Nov. 3rd in key battleground states. They want to “flip the Senate, win the White House and make sure we have a Gun Sense federal government that works for us.”

Translation: A government that works for Everytown doesn’t work for gun owners. As Sen. Ted Cruz notes, the Second Amendment is on the November ballot whether you like it or not. He’s written a book, “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History.” He expects constitutional conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed to the high court by the end of this month.

Gun owners are responsible with their firearms, so you need to be responsible with your voting power. Use it — vote.

