Langdon GLOCK

Mods With Meaning

Out of the box, the first thing you notice different on this Gen5 GLOCK 19 with fore and aft grasping grooves on the slide, is the stippling. It covers the side grip panels (supplementing regular GLOCK stippling on the front- and back-straps), and also along the dust cover. This latter feature gives the trigger finger a palpable safe “register” point for ready position on one side, and on the other side, a spot to index the support hand thumb in the straight-thumbs firing grasp.

The fixed sights on our sample are Ameri-Glo, a configuration I like so much I have them on three of my own GLOCKs. The front post has a big orange ball for fast acquisition in daylight, with a bright Tritium ball in the very center for night shooting. All this aligns with matching green Tritium inserts flanking the generously sized square rear notch.

On our test sample, that stippling takes the form of a unique “brick” pattern. Explains Langdon, “After stippling a bunch of guns, the brick pattern gave the best control and feel while being easy to clean if it gets messy. I get the best control from that pattern over others we tried. The direction of the pattern is specific as well. We run the brick lengthwise to help control the rotation of the gun in your hand.”

Coming next to the eye were a couple of other custom features. One was the already-installed C&T SpeedFeed magazine well. Another was an undercut at the bottom rear of the trigger guard where it meets the frame. There are other custom makers who do this, but they don’t all round the remaining edges. LTT does, and it makes a positive difference, as we’re about to see.

From the serious shooter’s side, the trigger is the heart of an LTT GLOCK. It’s from Apex, which has earned a sterling reputation. It’s flat-faced, which is currently popular, and more to the point it has “the Langdon touch.”

Ernest told us, “The trigger work is mainly polishing. One thing we are good at is polishing trigger parts. That is the key to our great Beretta Triggers and what we have taken over to the GLOCKs. So we polish all the right places in the fire control and reassemble the gun with the APEX trigger installed. Our goal is a safe, reliable and shootable trigger. We did not try to make it super light, just smooth, consistent and predictable.”