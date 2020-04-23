The history of the .22 Long Rifle cartridge is both storied and uniquely American, dating back more than 130 years when it was developed by the Union Metallic Cartridge Company in the late 1800s.

Some of us have gone through so many .22 LR rounds in our lifetime it would be impossible to count — and even a rough estimate would likely be wrong. It’s a target round, backyard plinker, hunting cartridge and for those with no other option, even a defensive load. I’ve shot small game aplenty, including raccoons, rabbits and grouse, and I know of folks who have polished off coyotes and foxes with it.

And so many firearms have been chambered for the rimfire cartridge over the years it has achieved icon status. From single shots to bolt-action repeaters, slide-action rifles to semi-autos and scores of pistols and revolvers of all sizes, one can find nearly every type of firearm chambering in .22 LR.

But just when we think we’ve seen it all, something new and different comes along. Enter the KRISS Vector 22.