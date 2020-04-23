Vector 22 SDP-SB
Chambered in .22 LR, the KRISS Vector 22 SDP-SB (Special Duty Pistol) is a semi-auto pistol with a 6.5" barrel and SB Tactical SBX-K Pistol Brace. However, unlike its larger caliber brothers, Vector 22 models don’t use the Super V Recoil Mitigation System as rimfires do not generate enough recoil. Instead, the bolt recoils straight back.
While different on the inside from other Vectors, the outside of the Vector 22 SDP-SB is largely the same with a 4140 chrome moly, black nitride 1/2"x28 threaded barrel, full-length Picatinny top rail, low profile flip-up sights, pivoting single-stage trigger and ambidextrous safety.
The pistol ships with a 10-round proprietary magazine, with extended 30-rounders expected later this year. While more mags would be nice, the gun does feature a last round bolt lock.
Available in black, Flat Dark Earth and Alpine finishes, the Vector 22 SDP-SB measures 24.3" long and weighs in at a surprising 5.6 lbs.