Micro 9 Raptor
For those wanting a more compact sidearm with 1911-type features, the Micro 9 member of the Raptor series may be hard to put down.
At 6.1" long and weighing 15.6 oz. thanks to its aluminum frame, the pistol throws lead from a 3.15" stainless steel, match-grade barrel after pulling a trigger set at approximately 7 lbs.
Like its Collector’s Edition siblings, it wears a two-tone presentation with tritium night sights. It also has an exposed hammer and ambidextrous thumb safety. Chambered for 9mm, it carries seven rounds in a single-stack magazine. MSRP is $951.