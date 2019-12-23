Full disclosure: The first Kimber pistol I ever tested was the Compact Custom with a 4" barrel, shortened grip frame (Officer’s Model), bushingless barrel, beavertail grip safety and a set of night sights. It shot like the proverbial house on fire, so being unwilling to say goodbye to that pistol, I bought it.



Other Kimber models have come along that I ran through the wringer and they have all performed rather well. I generally hit what I was shooting at, rarely had a failure to feed or experience a stovepipe jam and when the shooting was finished, they stripped down, cleaned up easily and that was that.



I’m not a gun collector, though others might suggest I’m living in denial. So, when Kimber announced the introduction of its Raptor Collector’s Edition family of semi-auto pistols, it took a lot of self-control to leave my wallet where it was. But we can all dream, right?