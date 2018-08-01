Kids And Guns: A Few Reminders

Toys Vs. Reality

Keeping our own guns secure isn’t enough. We need to begin teaching our children firearm safety early and consistently. Satisfy their natural curiosity. Children see guns used on TV and likely see us shooting at the range. From the time our daughter was 2 or so I made it clear I would show her any of the guns whenever she asked. As she got older I began letting her hold a gun, reinforcing the basics of always clearing the gun first, and being aware of muzzle control.



Toy guns are an issue. I had toy guns from about age 3 up, and I turned out okay (I think!). I’m still ambivalent about the issue. When our daughter was around 3 she asked for a toy gun, and after some discussion we got her a plastic rifle. I insisted, though, on following basic firearm safety rules. It made me proud one day when I overheard her say to an older cousin, “No, never point guns at people, only at targets.”



Show them why firearm safety is so important. It isn’t enough to say they can be dangerous. Kids don’t have the frames of reference to understand. They need to be shown. If you have the luxury of a private, safe place to shoot, try using an orange as an example. Give the kid an orange, have them squeeze it, then squeeze their own arm to make a connection. Then set another orange against a safe backstop and shoot it with a .22 LR hollowpoint. Better than any words, it will show them vividly what can happen from carelessness with firearms.



Explain how we always clean up the range when done shooting. It’s a chance to say, now let’s put the orange back together. When they say it can’t be done, you can reply, you’re right, it can’t be fixed. Once a shot has been fired we can’t take it back.