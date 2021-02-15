Budget Conscious
Due to possible theft I don’t keep a pricey AR-type rifle in the truck. The weapon I settled on as a “truck gun” was the less expensive, but still very capable, KelTec SU16C.
Chambered in 5.56 NATO, the rifle comes with adjustable front and rear sights and a Picatinny-style rail. A cross-bolt safety is utilized and the firing grip need not be altered to disengage it. All KelTec SU16 models are gas-piston operated.
The KelTec “Charlie” model has an under-folding stock for compact storage and is slightly over two-feet long with the stock folded. It can be fired with the stock folded if you want to cosplay like a Hollyweird action hero. However, since it takes less than a second to fully deploy the stock, it is highly recommended to do so as a full stock is more conducive to accurate shooting.
Folding and unfolding the stock could not be simpler. The stock lock consists of a tab located behind the pistol grip. Push down on the lock and fold the stock. To deploy the stock simply grasp the forend and snap it into place.