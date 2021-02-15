Range Time

I would not consider the SU16C a particularly accurate rifle compared to a quality AR-15. On the average the best I can hope for is around 2″ at 50 yards, which equates to about four minutes-of-angle. This is good enough for me as my application for the rifle is purely defensive and it is certainly capable of minute-of-bad guy.

I have run almost every brand and bullet weight available through the rifle. This includes my homemade bullets made from fired .22 LR cases (“Swaging Satisfaction,” GUNS April 2020) and the only malfunctions I have experienced have been traced to magazines.

Firearms are curious creatures as it seems like every one will show a preference for one load/bullet over another. This is the reason why top rifle competitors reload and tailor loads to their rifles. My SU16C seemed to have a distinct predilection for heavier, 60- to 77-grain bullets. Your mileage may vary.

The SU16C does not have a manual bolt hold open device, though the bolt will lock to the rear when the last round in a magazine is fired.

While AR-15 pistols are also compact, many versions will sell for twice as much as the SU-16C and I would be hesitant to leave it in the truck. Terminal performance will also be influenced by the shorter barrels used on AR pistols while the KelTec Charlie will give full performance with its 16″ barrel.

If you’re in the market for a compact rifle for a vehicle, but looking for something that won’t break the bank in the event of a break-in, check out the KelTec SU16C. MSRP: $796

KelTecWeapons.com

Aimpoint.com

