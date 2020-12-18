Keep Your Eye on the Sights

My longtime pal Paul Huebl, whose harrowing story was detailed by American Handgunner’s Massad Ayoob back in the July/August 1990 installment of “The Ayoob Files,” is something of a character with a fondness for the Smith & Wesson Model 57 N-frame revolver.

Recently, when I declared on social media that people should use images of themselves instead of pets, actors or cartoon characters, Huebl provided an image of his .41 Magnum sixgun. He does this to get my goat. But when I looked closely at the image, it appeared the front end of his adjustable sight base was slightly elevated. I sent him a message encouraging him to check the tightness of the screw that is supposed to hold that end down.

His response came immediately. “You’re absolutely right, 3/4-turn loose!” The exchange was followed up by a great telephone conversation during which we went from talking about my keen eye to his legal nightmare that began on the night of Oct. 18, 1987 in Paradise Valley, Ariz.

A former Chicago cop, Huebl had moved to the Grand Canyon State where he made more money as a self-employed process server. Long story short — Ayoob’s rendition is a superb read even now, more than 30 years later — Paul was confronted by a guy who didn’t want to be served. There was a physical altercation, during which Huebl was struck on the head with a Colt Government Model 1911, and fearing for his life, pulled his own .38 Special revolver and shot the guy four times out of five rounds fired.

Huebl was charged but exonerated at trial and he’s enjoyed a rather interesting career in the years since working as a private investigator. The man he shot survived, and according to Ayoob’s report, found himself on the wrong end of a perjury investigation.