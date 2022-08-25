Justin Case

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no friend of gun owners north of the border, and he probably doesn’t like us much down here, either, since we have guns and a Second Amendment in our Constitution to protect them from guys like him.

About this time last month, Trudeau’s ruling Liberal government announced it was going to implement a “temporary ban” on the importation of so-called “restricted handguns” beginning Aug. 19. Are you sitting down? Because this next revelation is an eye-roller.

The “temporary ban,” according to Reuters, “would stay in place until a national freeze on handguns comes into force.” Right, Canada banned handgun imports “temporarily” until the country can ban them permanently.

All of this was about implementing bill C-21, which was explained by Trudeau & company as a way “to fight gun violence.” Does anyone want to bet a tank full of gasoline this scheme is going to work as well as gun control has been working in, say, Chicago?

Canadians are allowed to own firearms so long as they have a license, Reuters reported. Here’s another laugher. The story actually said this: “Restricted or prohibited firearms, like handguns, must also be registered.” I looked at that and re-read it twice.

How does a Canadian citizen register a “prohibited firearm?” Give it some thought over the upcoming Labor Day weekend and tell me how that is supposed to work.