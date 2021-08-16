John Taffin has written many books on handguns, covering their history, development, carrying, field use, handgun hunting, custom guns and much, much more. For more than 60 years, John has devoted his life to “all-things” guns, with a special love for big bores of all shapes and sizes. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing John first as a friend, when we were both writers in the industry, then later, as his editor at American Handgunner Magazine.

Over the almost 20 years I worked closely with John, I remained impressed with the sheer volume of knowledge he had about guns. I don’t think I ever stumped him with a question, and every time I edited one of his articles I always came away with a deeper knowledge about whatever topic John wrote on. He always dug up the complete story on the guns, bullets, holsters and gear he covered and told that story in his own readable, friendly way.