Protecting The Perimeter

If we believe in the adage “A man’s home is his castle,” then we must prepare it to be defended like one. Let’s start outside and work our way in. Of course we can’t have a moat filled with crocodiles surrounding our house (although I’d like to!) but we can have a good fence. Many people have homes without any fences between their neighbors. This is fine if you trust everyone and everything. But I believe a fence is a great deterrent as well as an indicator of one’s intent. If someone has breached your fence, they are obviously up to no good. As you get closer to the house, take a look at your shrubbery and large objects. Do you have a lot of places for bad guys to hide while they get closer to you? Do you have stuff in your yard that obstructs your view of seeing potential threats? If so, get rid of it. If you can’t get rid of it at least be aware of it.

Quality door and window locks are a must, so make sure yours are up to par. How is your lighting? A porch light next to each door won’t get it done. I like flood lights all around the house. You can decide if you keep them on motion sensors or a manual switch. Be aware that motion sensors can be annoying if you have pets that will constantly set them off. Just because you have the flood lights, don’t discount the small porch lights. I have my porch lights set on dusk-to-dawn timers so they stay on all night. This is nice for a couple of reasons. It guarantees a light will be on whenever you come home late. It also keeps my house surrounded by light at night, which is a great deterrent. Remember crooks, like the cockroaches they are, don’t like the light! The same holds true for inside the house. Just because everyone is in bed asleep doesn’t mean you should shut off all the lights. Leaving some lights on inside the house is also a great deterrent.