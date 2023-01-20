Is Anybody Watching?

December was a pretty busy month for gun rights organizations and their attorneys, and now — in mid-January with many if not most state legislatures in session — is the time to be watching what those lawmakers are up to, because chances are, at least in liberal states, it is not good.

To get a feel for what has been happening since before the holidays, take a look at the Second Amendment Foundation’s website. Click on the “News and Releases” column and just start scrolling. This outfit has been filing legal actions and supplemental briefs in the federal courts on both coasts.

California is a hot spot. So is Oregon, where Measure 114 is in the crosshairs. New York and New Jersey are battlegrounds because of the June 2022 Bruen ruling, and don’t forget Maryland, where the ban on so-called “assault weapons” might take us all back to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Then there is Washington, where the 2023 Legislature convened about 10 days ago with calls once again for a ban on semi-auto rifles. The ban on so-called “large capacity magazines” adopted last year is already being challenged in federal court. So is the provision in Initiative 1639, passed by voters back in 2018 (I’ve written before about the snail’s pace at which federal civil lawsuits seem to crawl), prohibiting young adults from purchasing “semiautomatic assault rifles.” Right, the gun doesn’t exist anywhere except on paper, but why worry about the little details, eh?

One might think politicians would be putting any further gun control schemes on hold, waiting to see what the high court might do with some of these cases, but remember, politicians need headlines. It’s essential to their goal of making it look like they are doing something.