In The Supreme Court

Sometime next month, the United States Supreme Court will hand down a long-awaited ruling in a case challenging the restrictive and arbitrary carry permitting process in New York State, and one amicus (“friend of the court”) brief filed by a national gun rights organization gives us a unique historical perspective.

The brief was filed last year by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, an often-overlooked grassroots gun rights group with a special interest in the case. Beyond the fact that its very title says this organization is devoted to bearing arms, the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association (NYSR&PA) — which brought the lawsuit — is a CCRKBA state affiliate. No way CCRKBA was going to sit on the sidelines in this case.

The 36-page brief was submitted by attorneys Bradley A. Benbrook and Stephen M. Duvernay with the Benbrook Law Group, PC of Sacramento, Calif. Right up front, the CCRKBA explains, “America is and always has been a place where violence and disorder lurk just below the surface of civilization. The American constitutional system, with all of its enduring genius, cannot change this fact of human nature.”

A few lines later, the brief states what may be at the core of the argument against New York’s restrictive carry permit scheme.

“The term ‘first responder’ would have struck colonists as odd,” the brief observes, “as law enforcement was not designed to ‘respond’ quickly to violent situations: the people were their own first responders. While law enforcement has advanced in reach and technological capacity, the police are not organized to be on the scene at a moment’s notice to prevent violence. The people remain primarily responsible for preventing crime and protecting themselves.”

And only a single paragraph later, CCRKBA lowers the proverbial boom on the present social state, with its continued civil unrest, with protests targeting police, Supreme Court justices, churches and just about any entity they don’t agree with.

“The fragility of civilization is on full display in America today,” the brief states. “Violent riots erupted throughout the Nation in 2020, and violence has remained elevated as police—already strained and now under political assault—have retreated in major cities. Just as in periods of social and political unrest and conflict in prior centuries, a surge in violent crime has followed the breakdown of social order.”