Tramping The ‘Up Above’

The Canyon and all the country around it is beautiful, but unforgiving.

Nearby Walupt Lake is the end of the road, but a well-used hiking trail taking one into the southern Goat Rocks Wilderness leaves from the parking lot. I headed up there once with a sixgun and found lots of animal sign, much of it with claw marks.

It was on this trail more than a half-century ago my dad showed me a baby weasel lying in the trail. We backed up and eventually momma appeared out of the underbrush, picked up her youngster and quickly vanished. Nature takes care of its own, when they take care of their own.

On my last visit some years ago, I hiked to the upper end of the lake and beyond, uphill toward the Pacific Crest trail. That’s the one running from the U.S. border with Canada all the way down through Oregon to southern California. People hike the full length this trail every year, starting in the south in early spring and finishing in the North Cascades in September or early October.

Others do it in segments, year after year, until they’ve done it all. How many carry firearms these days is unknown and it never seemed any of my business to ask whenever I’ve met one of these folks on the trail. I only congratulate them for their endurance.

At the north end of the Goat Rocks, one finds the White Pass country. I’ve hunted up there on occasion and it’s not a place for fools. The country can get more challenging the farther north one travels, so one should always be on one’s toes.

But this rugged western landscape is a wonderful attraction. People who couldn’t possibly be “from around here” can get pretty fouled up in such places, and it may not take them long.