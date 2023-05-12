Ignorance Is Bliss

About four weeks ago, lawmakers in my home state of Washington pushed through legislation requiring proof of training to purchase any firearm, along with a mandatory 10-day waiting period (House Bill 1143), and they didn’t stop there.

The same people — they all belong to the same political party — also passed a bill banning the future sale, import or manufacturing of so-called “assault weapons.” Washington became the 10th state to adopt such a ban, and by the time you read this, it’s likely the state will have been sued in federal court by a team of plaintiffs led by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF). The ban measure is House Bill 1240.

A training requirement is the latest in a string of discouraging strategies — call them infringements — mandated for gun buyers in new legislation popping up all over, even for people who have owned firearms for years. The ban on future sales just might be a 14th Amendment violation since it allows current rifle owners to keep their guns but doesn’t allow new shooters to buy similar firearms. No equal protection there!

SAF — which is coincidentally headquartered in Washington State — already had two federal lawsuits in progress against state gun control laws. Add to that, the federal lawsuit SAF and its sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), have going against the “assault weapon” ban in Maryland. The organization also has a federal lawsuit challenging a gun control law in neighboring Oregon and a couple of lawsuits in California aimed at gun laws.

The Seattle Times story about this legislation attracted hundreds of negative reader comments; so many and some so sizzling, the newspaper’s digital editor had to warn people about their conduct. Honestly, the reader comments were more interesting than the actual news story, which was nicely detailed and a decent read in its own right.

In the midst of all the reporting by various newspapers about this ban, there was one bit of honesty from one of the Democrat supporters, State Sen. Marko Liias of Everett, who admitted during floor debate, “Will they stop every act of criminal conduct in our state? Of course not.”

And yet, he and his colleagues pushed it through. Ignorance is bliss, as they say, and the gun prohibition crowd felt pretty good about themselves. Symbolism always trumps substance with this bunch, all over the country. Predictions of lower violent crime rates have been wrong everywhere you look.

Liias, incidentally, is the guy who wrongly asserted the guns he voted to ban “were never intended for civilian ownership.” He probably ought to consult with folks from Colt, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, SIG SAUER, DPMS, Bushmaster, Daniel Defense, and any other company that manufactures modern semi-auto sporting rifles. All of those firearms are intended for civilian ownership.

The Times story quoted state Sen. Keith Wagoner, a Republican who served in the Marine Corps. It was his observation that the people who wrote the legislation and supported it “don’t own firearms and don’t know anything about firearms.”

It’s the same all over the country, in case you hadn’t noticed. Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, California; wherever you go and the government is “blue,” the “safety” efforts these people champion are not about safety at all, but about making it harder for average citizens — you know, people like you and your neighbors — to exercise the rights protected by the Second Amendment and more than 40 state constitutions.