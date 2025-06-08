The Marlin 336

The Hunt

I love a good hunt and for my sins, I found myself hanging on for dear/deer life in a utility vehicle bouncing through the West Texas scrub in pursuit of axis deer.

In case you aren’t up to speed on exotic game, the axis is a whitetail-sized deer native to India. They sport a showy fawn-like spotted coat and the males wear outlandish elk-like antlers. The species is widespread in the Texas hunting-ranch scene where axis bucks also become amorous in springtime, unlike the fall rut of most North American species. I also think they offer the best-tasting red meat this side of filet mignon.

When I say “bouncing through,” it’s not hyperbole. We had spotted the buck as he attempted to corral the group of does for a romantic interlude. Unfortunately, something spooked the girls during our initial stalk and they took off at top speed, ears back while sprinting through trees with the Alpha male in hot pursuit. Following a quarter-mile behind was our group in a wildly bucking four-wheeler, driven by our guide Steve. I thought he was a normal guy until this moment, when I realized he would have been kicked out of any respectable demolition derby for being a homicidal maniac.

We followed the herd literally for miles in our thrashing UTV, bruising countless internal organs in the process until the deer finally holed up on a thick ridgetop. The does were tired from the run but Our Boy was hot and ready to party. Through binoculars, we could see his studly simpering as he tried to entice someone to mate with him. It reminded me of my college freshman mixer in 1981.

Parking in the next valley over, Steve, Colin (my co-hunter) and I began our stalk. After a half-mile of tiptoeing under oak and mesquite trees, we came upon the backside of the ridge where an old burn was split in two by a ramshackle farm fence. We eased across the clearing.

I slithered up to a wooden fence post, propped my Marlin across the top and began to scout our next move. It turns out we stalked too well — a pair of does stepped out of the brush and immediately laser-locked onto our group. Tension hung as thick as Florida humidity as they looked from 60 yards away, poised on the verge of a deer conniption. At the same time, I could see the male’s rack bobbing above the vegetation just behind the does.

The frozen tableau seemed to last for days as I prayed the does wouldn’t notice one old fence post had suddenly gained 250 lbs. Unexpectedly, the Big Guy stepped from cover.

He walked in front of the females as if to say, “Hey ladies, how about it? Wanna be in my harem?” As he stood broadside waiting for a nod, the 4 ½-lb. trigger of the 336 crept rearward.

“C’mon — shoot! Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” said the growing chorus. Family, Friends, Romans, Countrymen, high school classmates, fellow gun writers and random strangers were all screeching for me to pull the trigger.

At least it seemed this way in my head. Buck fever can be a powerful thing.

The sear broke cleanly to launch a 150-grain Winchester soft point. The audible “Thwack” of the strike sounded like an overripe cantaloupe hitting pavement as the bullet entered the bull’s shoulder. He gave a short, surprised jump then melted away into the brush. I felt good about the bullet placement — it was a 76-yard chip-shot for the Marlin — but there is always the hunter’s fear of something going wrong.

“Great Shot!” Steve said. I wasn’t so sure. Sometimes I underestimate my own abilities.

We entered the scrub and fanned out. Immediately Collin said “Um, guys, he’s right here.” It’s amazing how difficult it can be to find a dead 300-lb. spotted deer wearing a coat rack on its head.

After the obligatory round of high-fives, low-fives, fist bumps, whoops, hollers and general chest thumping, we got down to the business of photos and examining the massive animal. The bullet had hit exactly where intended, passing through the shoulder to devastate the lungs and stop just past the far ribs. I love it when a plan comes together, especially when it involves a Marlin lever gun in the Texas Hills.