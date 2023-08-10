Taylor's & Company 1892 Alaskan Takedown

Quick, what 130-year-old product do you still use in its original form? A car? Nope. Airplane? Nope. Train? Nope. Radio, TV set, computer, socket set, camera … nope all around.

But what about a Model 1892 lever-action, thank-you-very-much? His Eminence John Browning designed many guns that still are essentially the same as they were when he created them in 1885, 1886, 1892, 1894 and 1911, to name just a handful. If those numbers sound familiar it’s because they are still in production by one company or another and all are essentially made in exactly the same form Browning brought to life originally. Amazing? You bet.

Words like “genius” roll off the tongue easily when talking about Browning and for too many reasons to begin to list. Even iconic products like the Model T and Model A Ford, P-51 Mustang, Missouri-class battleships and huge living room radios from the 1930s came and went.

But not so the designs of this most remarkable fellow. The reasons are clear — they worked back then and continue to perform yeoman duty today with essentially no fundamental changes.

Bringing us neatly to the Tayor’s & Company 1892 Alaskan Takedown .357 Magnum in this delightful hard chrome finish. Both the .357 caliber and the hard chrome would have likely pleased Browning, who was always looking for a high level of functionality and performance. And indeed, that’s exactly what you have in this handy, thoughtful and effective rifle.