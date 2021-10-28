Globetrotting For Hogs

The Family Album

There are several other species besides wild boar providing unique and challenging hunting opportunities. The javelina or collared peccary is the smallest species of peccary. These pig-like animals can be found in southern Arizona, southwestern New Mexico and south Texas. Like all the other hogs, these little guys are fun and challenging to pursue. I’ve taken a couple of javelina in Texas with custom XP-100s in 6.5 WSM and .308 Win. — certainly more than enough gun for these pigs.

Their range extends down to South America where I took a really nice boar with a T/C Encore in .308 Win. while hunting in Argentina. My luck ran out however on a recent hunt in Arizona. After spotting a group of pigs feeding on an adjacent hillside, I snuck over and got within 75 yards or so. I was shooting an Encore in .41 Mag. The pigs were partially hidden in the tall grass but when I caught one in the open, the hammer fell. Pigs took off everywhere and disappeared quickly – along with my confidence. I totally missed! Plans are being fleshed out for a return trip to redeem myself. This time I’ll be packing a Freedom Arms Model 83 in .357 Mag. Hunting these small pigs does not require cannon.

Considerably larger than the javelina, the white-lipped peccary may reach up to 85 lbs. When hunting in Argentina, we pursued them behind dogs that became quite an adrenaline rush. It was more like a rodeo than a hunt as we were on horses. You know what they say — “When in Rome …”

These pigs have a change in disposition when the dogs get after them. The vegetation was so thick you couldn’t make out top-notch from toenails. At the time I yielded a Ruger Redhawk in .44 Mag. and took the vicious porker from close range before he hurt the dog or worse — me.

Back in 1983 during my first African safari in Zimbabwe, several bushpigs were encountered. I would later find this not to be normal as they are mainly nocturnal, resting in dense vegetation during the day. My first animal sent to the salt was an ugly bushpig taken with a T/C in 358 JDJ. Later on that hunt my wife, Karen, also took one with a Ruger Super Blackhawk .44 Mag. customized by Mag-na-port. Both shots were inside 50 yards. Several years and 20 safaris later, I hadn’t seen a bushpig since! I then realized how lucky we were. Many years following while hunting buffalo in Mozambique, we bumped in to a herd of these hogs feeding in the early morning. After a short sneak job, I rested an Encore in 338 Federal — a most-worthy hog-hammer — on a low hanging limb. The shot was close, 45 yards perhaps, as the 180-grain AccuBond punched through his shoulders. I appreciated the opportunity to finally see another bushpig.

Africa is a special place with a tremendous variety of game, including hogs. You don’t go to the Dark Continent just to hunt warthog but if you hunt long enough, you will eventually run across them. They are an ugly pig to say the least, preferring the savannah and open forest. Oddly enough they are good to eat and also make excellent leopard bait. Those long tusks on old, mature boars are quite impressive. I’ve taken several with a mixture of handguns. On a recent hunt in South Africa, I was hunting with Hornady’s Jayden Quinlan who was packing a new Benelli Lupo in 30-06. One afternoon we bumped in to a lone boar with nice tusks. Jayden is an excellent shot and it didn’t take him long to send a Hornady 165-grain GMX though the warthog’s shoulder.