Although this is all about me, others are involved. Mom and Dad are biologists. Mom is a wildlife biologist, Dad is a general something-or-other biologist. Both teach at the University of North Dakota. Both have the letters “PhD” — Piled Higher and Deeper — after their names on science-type papers. Mom and Dad are very active outdoors people. They go to Churchill, Canada to band geese and avoid Big White Bears. They both are avid hunters. They go into the swamps down south somewhere to kill feral hogs, tasty and invasive things.

Enter all-important me and these sorts of activities present a challenge. I’m not yet able to carry a 12-gauge with slugs to make Big White Bears take notice or avoid the 10,000 volt fence. The fence around the compound mostly keeps out the Big White Bears. I might be able to navigate the swamp but hogs are only slightly less aggressive than Big White Bears and I might be a distraction (my job).