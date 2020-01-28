We live in an ever-changing world. Everything around us is always changing and we ourselves are always changing. If we live long enough, we definitely see major changes physically and especially so when it comes to shooting.

I well remember the day when I was working on reloading data for the Freedom Arms .454 Casull and shot more than 800 rounds in one day. Then there was the testing of the .475 and .500 Linebaugh Longs (Maximums). They were brutal! Over the decades I made it through all of those and a lot more — even enjoyed most of it, but now my hands hurt just thinking about it. Something has definitely changed!

Actually, the changes began a long time ago when it was discovered I had washed all the cartilage out of my wrist bones. I’ve been able to mostly live with the wrist pain, however once the hands started really hurting, something had to be done. This time I found I had extreme carpal tunnel syndrome so I had surgery on my right hand. It helped but I still have pain, my fingers are mostly numb but my trigger finger still works and I can still see to shoot so I feel greatly blessed. There was also a cataract surgery along the way.

So — what are some of the things we can do to keep shooting when the years catch up with us?