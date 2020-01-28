Loads
It took me a long time to realize everything I loaded did not have to be loaded full-bore. For many years my standard load with the Keith 250-gr. .44 bullet in the .44 Magnum was 22.0 grains of #2400. Several years ago I changed my standard load to the same bullet with 10.0 grains of Unique.
A few years back I received several requests to come up with low recoil loads which would still operate the slide on the 1911 .45 ACP reliably. I came up with the loads and both Buffalo Bore and Double Tap began offering this type of ammo.
With the advent of Cowboy Action Shooting we now have all kinds of pleasant shooting loads for the .44 Colt, .44 Russian and .44 Special, all of which work in the .44 Magnum. Even the .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum have very pleasant cast bullet loads available.